Ross County close in on deal for midfielder Yan Dhanda

Yan Dhanda is set to become Ross County’s first signing of the summer.

The attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Swansea and is reportedly heading north to complete a move to the Premiership club.

The 23 year-old wants to play for Staggies boss Malky Mackay and is expected to complete his move to Scotland today.

The former England under-17 international started his career in the youth academy at West Bromwich Albion before spending five years in the youth ranks at Liverpool.

He joined Championship side Swansea in 2018 and made seven appearances for the club last season.