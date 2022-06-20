Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi ‘agrees to join Ross County’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi.

According to the Scottish Sun, Malky Mackay has landed the 21-year-old from Calgary-based Calvary FC – who play in the Canadian Premier League – ahead of the Staggies’ pre-season trip to Verona, Italy, next week.

Loturi has played for Calvary since 2019, although he took 2020 off to focus on his studies at Mount Royal University before returning to professional football with the Alberta club.

Now he looks set to be one of County’s first two signings of the summer window – with English midfielder Yan Dhanda also expected sign on in the coming days after leaving Championship outfit Swansea City.

Loturi would join Canadian brothers Harry and Ben Paton on County’s books – should the former midfielder put pen to paper on a new deal.

Mackay’s squad work over the last few days has also included new deals for David Cancola and Alex Iacovitti, but the Staggies are still looking to replace the firepower lost by the departure of last term’s key man, Regan Charles-Cook.

They have also been linked to a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.