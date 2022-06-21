Manager Malky Mackay hails ‘exciting young talent’ as Ross County sign midfielder Victor Loturi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manager Malky Mackay hails ‘exciting young talent’ as Ross County sign midfielder Victor Loturi

By Paul Chalk
June 21, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 3:38 pm
New Ross County signing Victor Loturi. Picture - Ross County FC
New Ross County signing Victor Loturi. Picture - Ross County FC

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi has been described as “an exciting new talent” by boss Malky Mackay after signing a three-year deal at Ross County.

The 21-year-old checks in from Canadian side Cavalry FC and has already joined his squad, whose pre-season training has begun ahead of their training camp in Verona, Italy, next week.

Loturi made his Canadian Premier League debut in 2019 and has played consistently at the top-level of Canadian football since.

Born in Calgary, he spent his youth career with Calgary Northside and Calgary Foothills before joining Cavalry FC in 2018. In 2020, Victor attended Mount Royal University where he represented their team before re-joining Cavalry via draft selection in 2021.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Loturi made 37 appearances for The Cavs and his performances caught the attention of Mackay.

Great experience gained so far

Mackay explained how the club watched plenty of the player before making a move to make him their first summer signing.

He said “Victor is a really exciting young talent that we are delighted to bring to Ross County.

“At 21, he has really good and valuable experience in the men’s game and is a player we feel we can help develop over the next period of his career.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“I personally would like to thank Cavalry FC for making this process so easy for Victor and ourselves.

“When we scouted Victor, we opened dialogue very quickly and we have spent a significant amount of time watching him which only built up our excitement to bring him to the Highlands.”

In an interview with Ross County TV, Loturi explained what County fans can expect from him.

He said: “I’m a midfielder who likes to get on the ball. I liked to play with the ball and work hard off the ball as well, so you should see that from me this year.”

And he feels the experience gained in senior games so far has helped win him a switch to the north of Scotland.

He added:  “A lot of people my age don’t get a lot of first-team minutes, so it has been important to get those minutes and it has helped me get my move here.”

County are also understood to be closing in on ex-Swansea attacking midfielder Yan Dhana, 23, and have been linked to Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

More signing news from the Dingwall club is expected in the coming days.

