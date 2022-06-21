Manager Malky Mackay hails ‘exciting young talent’ as Ross County sign midfielder Victor Loturi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi has been described as “an exciting new talent” by boss Malky Mackay after signing a three-year deal at Ross County.

The 21-year-old checks in from Canadian side Cavalry FC and has already joined his squad, whose pre-season training has begun ahead of their training camp in Verona, Italy, next week.

Loturi made his Canadian Premier League debut in 2019 and has played consistently at the top-level of Canadian football since.

🚨𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐈🚨 Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi has become Malky Mackay's first signing of the Summer window, joining from Cavalry FC on a three-year deal… — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 21, 2022

Born in Calgary, he spent his youth career with Calgary Northside and Calgary Foothills before joining Cavalry FC in 2018. In 2020, Victor attended Mount Royal University where he represented their team before re-joining Cavalry via draft selection in 2021.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Loturi made 37 appearances for The Cavs and his performances caught the attention of Mackay.

Great experience gained so far

Mackay explained how the club watched plenty of the player before making a move to make him their first summer signing.

🇨🇦 A message from our new signing @victorloturi pic.twitter.com/4YCSFxjNjz — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 21, 2022

He said “Victor is a really exciting young talent that we are delighted to bring to Ross County.

“At 21, he has really good and valuable experience in the men’s game and is a player we feel we can help develop over the next period of his career.

“I personally would like to thank Cavalry FC for making this process so easy for Victor and ourselves.

“When we scouted Victor, we opened dialogue very quickly and we have spent a significant amount of time watching him which only built up our excitement to bring him to the Highlands.”

In an interview with Ross County TV, Loturi explained what County fans can expect from him.

He said: “I’m a midfielder who likes to get on the ball. I liked to play with the ball and work hard off the ball as well, so you should see that from me this year.”

And he feels the experience gained in senior games so far has helped win him a switch to the north of Scotland.

He added: “A lot of people my age don’t get a lot of first-team minutes, so it has been important to get those minutes and it has helped me get my move here.”

County are also understood to be closing in on ex-Swansea attacking midfielder Yan Dhana, 23, and have been linked to Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

More signing news from the Dingwall club is expected in the coming days.