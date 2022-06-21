Second Staggies signing of the day as Ross County snap up midfielder Yan Dhanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second Staggies signing of the day as Ross County snap up midfielder Yan Dhanda

By Paul Chalk
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 6:31 pm
Midfielder Yan Dhanda has joined Ross County. Picture - Ross County FC
Midfielder Yan Dhanda has joined Ross County. Picture - Ross County FC

Attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda has become Malky Mackay’s second summer addition at Ross County.

The Englishman, 23, most recently with Swansea City, joins the Scottish Premiership club just hours after Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi signed for the Staggies.

Manager Mackay, won the competitive race for Dhanda, believes the player, who spent five years as a youth at Liverpool, will be the great fit for the Highland club.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Beginning at West Bromwich Albion, Dhanda’s performances as a youngster led to him joining Liverpool’s prestigious academy in 2013.

During his time in Merseyside, he displayed fine performances for his youth teams, which resulted in him being called up for England at various youth levels.

In his final year at Liverpool, he put in impressive Premier League 2 displays before joining Championship side, Swansea.

During his time in Wales, Dhanda – who scored on his debut – made 62 appearances for the Swans.

‘Exciting chapter’ for Yan and club

Mackay is delighted to have secured the services of the player on a two-year contract.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Yan to Dingwall. Yan is a player that our recruitment department have targeted for a period of time.

“Over the past few months, I have had some really positive dialogue with both Yan and his advisors, and we are delighted to now have him joining us.”

“Yan’s talent will certainly complement our group, and we also feel he is a great fit for what we are trying to build here and the culture we have created.

“When you look at the journey Yan has had to date, we are getting a player of real quality that has worked with some of the best and this is a new exciting chapter for Yan and Ross County.”

There could be more business to come this week for County fans ahead of the squad’s training week in Verona, Italy.

The Highlanders have been linked to Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, 25.

