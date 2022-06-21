Second Staggies signing of the day as Ross County snap up midfielder Yan Dhanda

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda has become Malky Mackay’s second summer addition at Ross County.

The Englishman, 23, most recently with Swansea City, joins the Scottish Premiership club just hours after Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi signed for the Staggies.

Manager Mackay, won the competitive race for Dhanda, believes the player, who spent five years as a youth at Liverpool, will be the great fit for the Highland club.

Beginning at West Bromwich Albion, Dhanda’s performances as a youngster led to him joining Liverpool’s prestigious academy in 2013.

During his time in Merseyside, he displayed fine performances for his youth teams, which resulted in him being called up for England at various youth levels.

In his final year at Liverpool, he put in impressive Premier League 2 displays before joining Championship side, Swansea.

During his time in Wales, Dhanda – who scored on his debut – made 62 appearances for the Swans.

🚨𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐘𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀🚨 Malky Mackay has confirmed his second signing of the summer window with 23-year-old midfielder Yan Dhanda joining The Staggies on a two-year deal… — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 21, 2022

‘Exciting chapter’ for Yan and club

Mackay is delighted to have secured the services of the player on a two-year contract.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Yan to Dingwall. Yan is a player that our recruitment department have targeted for a period of time.

“Over the past few months, I have had some really positive dialogue with both Yan and his advisors, and we are delighted to now have him joining us.”

“Yan’s talent will certainly complement our group, and we also feel he is a great fit for what we are trying to build here and the culture we have created.

“When you look at the journey Yan has had to date, we are getting a player of real quality that has worked with some of the best and this is a new exciting chapter for Yan and Ross County.”

There could be more business to come this week for County fans ahead of the squad’s training week in Verona, Italy.

The Highlanders have been linked to Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, 25.