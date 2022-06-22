Midfielder Harry Paton moves on from Ross County after third new arrival checks in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midfielder Harry Paton moves on from Ross County after third new arrival checks in

By Paul Chalk
June 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Harry Paton, right, in action against St Mirren.
Midfielder Harry Paton has opted to leave Ross County – as a third new signing further bolstered the Staggies’ squad.

Canadian international Paton, 24, had been offered a new contract with the Highlanders, but he has told manager Malky Mackay he’s ready for a fresh challenge and is looking elsewhere.

County confirmed the signing on Wednesday of former West Brom and Oxford City left-back George Harmon on a two-year deal.

That followed Tuesday’s announcement that Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi, 21, and ex-Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda, 23, had joined on three and two-year contracts respectively.

Ross County signings, from left: Yan Dhanda, George Harmon and Victor Loturi.

Paton seeking ‘a fresh challenge’

It has been hoped that, carrying on from the latest extensions for midfielder David Cancola and defender Alex Iacovitti, Paton would also stay, but Mackay confirmed the player has moved on.

He said of Paton, who joined from Hearts in 2018: “Harry’s out of contract and no longer with the club.

“He wanted to look elsewhere. We had the conversation in December, and I offered him a contract.

“He felt it was better for himself to get to the end of the season and look for a fresh challenge, which is fine.

Harry Paton in the thick of the action for Ross County against his former club, Hearts.

“As we saw, it didn’t stop me playing him. He was out injured for a wee period of time, but even in our very last game of the campaign he was involved.

“He was someone who gave his all for the club whenever he played. There was never a point where I felt he was looking after himself and that I should take him out of the team.

“Right up to the last day, he showed a great attitude at the football club, having been a good addition to the squad when he signed from Hearts.

“That’s been proven over a number of years and I just wish him all the best wherever his career takes him next.”

Brother Ben Paton has bright future

Harry’s brother Ben remains at the club, with the chance now gone of the two pairing up in the middle of the pitch in the future.

Mackay said: “I’m sure Ben and Harry would have loved to play next to each other, but it is what it is.

“Even as brothers playing in a similar position, your career paths are different and you find your own way.

Ross County midfielder Ben Paton impressed in defence last season.

“Ben came in from Blackburn Rovers and was always going to be a longer-term one for us.

“He was just getting used to Scottish football when I had to throw him in at the deep end, really, as a left-back.

“I have to say, he did terrifically well to plug those gaps for us when we needed him there.

“Midfield is where he wants to be and there’s competition for places in there.

“He is one we have hopes for and I thought when he came in for the last game of the season he did great.”

Left-back Harmon has got potential

The signing of former West Brom youth and Oxford City defender Harmon is a boost for Mackay ahead of the squad heading for pre-season training in Verona, Italy, next week.

Harmon was a mainstay of the Baggies under-18 and under 23 sides, featuring in Premier League 2 at only 17 years old.

After playing for West Brom’s under-23s in Premier League 2, he joined Oxford City last summer, helping them to a fifth-placed finish last season in National League South.

Latest Ross County recruit, defender George Harmon.

His performances for City were brought to Mackay’s attention and he is delighted to land a player with plenty of potential on top of his development playing in the men’s game in recent years.

The County boss added: “George is a promising young talent that we have tracked over a period of time.

“At 21, he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment which is why we have brought him to the club.

“There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom and is somebody we want to help as he keeps growing and learning.”

