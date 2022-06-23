Defender Ben Williamson exits Ross County as new graduates score full-time contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Defender Ben Williamson exits Ross County as new graduates score full-time contracts

By Paul Chalk
June 23, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:38 pm
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.

Teenage defender Ben Williamson has left Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 19-year-old, who was on loan at Highland League clubs Nairn County and Brora Rangers last season, is moving on after his contract expired.

The news comes as the Staggies officially confirmed Canadian international midfielder Harry Paton has also left the club.

Williamson is an academy graduate and became part of the first-team pool in 2020 and made his debut in November of that year against Elgin City.

County, meanwhile, have announced four academy graduates have joined on full-time apprenticeships.

Andrew Macleod, Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan and George Robesten have all signed two-year apprenticeships which will see them train full-time during the next stage of their development.

Andrew Macleod is the latest player from the Western Isles to join Ross County, following in the footsteps of Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon.

Joining the club at under-14 level, Macleod is a central midfielder who will look to learn from the wealth of experience in the heart of Ross County’s midfield.

Forward Robesten becomes County’s first academy graduate from Shetland.

Ewan has been with the academy for four years, putting in impressive displays at centre-back, while Smith, who has just turned 16, is another player who has come through the academy and County think he has real potential to develop into a top defender.

Boys’ ‘great credit’ to their families

Manager Malky Mackay praised the group for earning their deals as they aim to further progress as professional footballers.

He said: “After a couple of challenging years for academy players during Covid, it is fantastic for us to be able to offer these opportunities to our young players who have exemplified real ability with a terrific attitude.

“We have had the four boys with us since day one of pre-season and their focus and work ethic is of great credit to their families.

Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew MacLeod, George Robesten standing in a line.
Signing on for Staggies, from left: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew MacLeod, George Robesten.

“It’s important for a club like Ross County that we have a conveyor belt of young talent from the Highlands and islands, as it follows the strong tradition of this football club in developing local talent into exciting young footballers.

“It is also important to recognise all of the coaches and volunteers who have given their time in developing Andrew, Dylan, Connall and George over the last few years and the importance of their role in each players development.”

‘Great platform’ for development

Academy manager Gordon Duff, meanwhile, feels the youngsters have the ideal attitudes to kick on at the club.

He said: “It is fantastic for all four of the boys who have worked extremely hard in their time with our academy.

“They are hungry and want to keep pushing themselves and this is a great platform for each of them to do so.

“These four boys follow in the footsteps of Ross Munro, Josh Reid, Matthew Wright, Adam MacKinnon and Ryan MacLeman, who have all come through our academy in recent years.

“I would like to thank their families along with the coaches and volunteers that have worked with the boys to help their development.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]