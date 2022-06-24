Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi aims to bring bags of energy to Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi jetted towards Dingwall with a ringing endorsement from his former head coach sending him on his way.

Having left top-flight club Cavalry FC, Tommy Wheeldon junior, who is also the club’s general manager, said this of one of Ross County’s latest signings: “two thirds of the world is covered in water, the rest is covered by Victor Loturi”.

That lays down what Staggies fans might expect from the 21-year-old and is a snapshot as to why manager Malky Mackay had no hesitation in making his move to bring him to the north of Scotland.

Loturi smiled when he considered what Wheeldon junior said about him and hopes that form is replicated in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I am a player who has plenty of energy and I like to bring that to the team, so that’s what you will get out of me.

“And I want to score, assist and help the team in any way I can, including defensively.

“I like to get on the ball and play. I like to run, but also help my team defensively, so that’s what I’ll be like.”

Loturi will now fly off with his County team-mates for a week of warm weather training in Verona, in northern Italy.

The timing is ideal for Loturi, who aims to work hard, but also bond with the group.

He said: “This will be the ideal time for me to get to meet the guys the most, so it should be good.”

Loturi ready for Celtic and Rangers

Unsurprisingly, in Canada, the main focus abroad is on England’s top division, but Scotland’s elite league has still captured Loturi’s attention.

He said: “We watch the English Premier League more, but I do know about Scottish football and it is still big. I knew about Ross County before the move came about. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I have seen games with Celtic and Rangers, so I am super-excited to play against them. It will be tough, but I want to help the team in any way I can.”

The central midfielder comes in just as another Canadian moves on.

Harry Paton, a signing four years ago from Hearts, knocked back the chance of a new deal in Dingwall and left the club, although Loturi could be playing alongside Harry’s brother Ben, who is also a midfielder, at the Staggies.