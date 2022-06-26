Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe linked with Ross County loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated Southampton youngster Kazeem Olaigbe could be set to join Ross County on loan.

The 19-year-old Belgian signed a new deal with the Saints until June 2024 earlier this year.

The left winger, who has represented Belgium five times at under-19 level, made 23 appearances for Southampton B in Premier League 2, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with four assists.

According to the Southampton-based Daily Echo, he is set to move to County on a season-long loan deal with an option to be recalled in January.

Understand #SaintsFC lining up a possible Kazeem Olaigbe loan to Scottish Prem Ross County. 🔜 Few things County end to tie up first. Suspect a season-long with option to recall in Jan, if it gets done. Good relationship between clubs + a first senior spell for 19yo Kazeem. pic.twitter.com/NFVCHiRyEf — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) June 25, 2022

The Staggies have developed a good relationship with Southampton and had two Saints players on loan last season – Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay.