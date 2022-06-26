Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe linked with Ross County loan move By Danny Law June 26, 2022, 10:14 am 0 Kazeem Olaigbe has represented Belgium five times at under-19 level,. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Highly-rated Southampton youngster Kazeem Olaigbe could be set to join Ross County on loan. The 19-year-old Belgian signed a new deal with the Saints until June 2024 earlier this year. The left winger, who has represented Belgium five times at under-19 level, made 23 appearances for Southampton B in Premier League 2, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with four assists. Kazeem Olaigbe celebrates after scoring against Crawley Town. According to the Southampton-based Daily Echo, he is set to move to County on a season-long loan deal with an option to be recalled in January. Understand #SaintsFC lining up a possible Kazeem Olaigbe loan to Scottish Prem Ross County. 🔜 Few things County end to tie up first. Suspect a season-long with option to recall in Jan, if it gets done. Good relationship between clubs + a first senior spell for 19yo Kazeem. pic.twitter.com/NFVCHiRyEf — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) June 25, 2022 The Staggies have developed a good relationship with Southampton and had two Saints players on loan last season – Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ross County working on deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood The Real deal – what pedigree will Gareth Bale bring to Los Angeles FC? Permanent deals are best route forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay Summer signings offer ideal mix for Ross County manager Malky Mackay