Ross County bolster forward line with signing of Jordy Hiwula from Doncaster Rovers

Ross County have continued to add to their squad with the capture of Doncaster Rovers forward Jordy Hiwula.

Englishman Hiwula has signed a two-year contract at Victoria Park, joining Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe in arriving during the Staggies’ training camp in Verona.

The trio follow the additions of Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon last week.

Hiwula, who is a former England under-19 international, spent last season with Doncaster, where he netted one goal in 18 league starts during an injury-ravaged campaign.

Having started his career with hometown club Manchester City, he has also had spells with Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Portsmouth.

His two-year spell at Coventry was particularly fruitful, having netted 17 goals in 61 outings.

The 27-year-old will now bolster the Staggies’ attacking options for the new campaign after completing his switch to Dingwall.

County boss Mackay said: “Jordy is a great addition to the group. He is an experienced player that has scored goals across the EFL over a number of years.

“Jordy joined us here in Italy earlier in the week and has settled into the group well. We are delighted with how he has integrated, and look forward to seeing him pull on the Staggies jersey.”

New arrivals integrating with Staggies’ squad in Italy

Hiwula becomes County’s fourth permanent signing of the summer, following on from the loan arrivals of Edwards from Bristol City and Southampton youngster Olaigbe earlier this week.

🖊️𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐰𝐮𝐥𝐚 Jordy has joined County on a two-year deal from Doncaster Rovers. The striker has also joined us on our pre-season camp in Verona 🇮🇹 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 28, 2022

Having made eight loan additions during the course of last term, Mackay is encouraged by the steps being taken to bring more long-term stability to his squad.

With all six new arrivals having joined up with County during their Italian training camp, Mackay is pleased with the integration within his squad.

Mackay added: “It means they get to know each other a bit quicker, because they are in each other’s company 24 hours a day.

“While we are here we will do a couple of bonding exercises, but they will also get to know how each other play.

“It just settles them into the group.

“With nine leaving the club it’s another summer of slight upheaval. Hopefully as years go on here it becomes less, because contracts become longer.

“There is a recruitment department that is now looking windows ahead, which means we are not scrambling with a lot of people out of contract.

“Eventually we want to get to the point where we are only looking for two or three, and less and less loans.”