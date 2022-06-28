Ross County bolster forward line with signing of Jordy Hiwula from Doncaster Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County bolster forward line with signing of Jordy Hiwula from Doncaster Rovers

By Andy Skinner
June 28, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 6:59 pm
Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.
Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.

Ross County have continued to add to their squad with the capture of Doncaster Rovers forward Jordy Hiwula.

Englishman Hiwula has signed a two-year contract at Victoria Park, joining Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe in arriving during the Staggies’ training camp in Verona.

The trio follow the additions of Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon last week.

Hiwula, who is a former England under-19 international, spent last season with Doncaster, where he netted one goal in 18 league starts during an injury-ravaged campaign.

Having started his career with hometown club Manchester City, he has also had spells with Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Portsmouth.

His two-year spell at Coventry was particularly fruitful, having netted 17 goals in 61 outings.

The 27-year-old will now bolster the Staggies’ attacking options for the new campaign after completing his switch to Dingwall.

Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.

County boss Mackay said: “Jordy is a great addition to the group. He is an experienced player that has scored goals across the EFL over a number of years.

“Jordy joined us here in Italy earlier in the week and has settled into the group well. We are delighted with how he has integrated, and look forward to seeing him pull on the Staggies jersey.”

New arrivals integrating with Staggies’ squad in Italy

Hiwula becomes County’s fourth permanent signing of the summer, following on from the loan arrivals of Edwards from Bristol City and Southampton youngster Olaigbe earlier this week.

Having made eight loan additions during the course of last term, Mackay is encouraged by the steps being taken to bring more long-term stability to his squad.

With all six new arrivals having joined up with County during their Italian training camp, Mackay is pleased with the integration within his squad.

Mackay added: “It means they get to know each other a bit quicker, because they are in each other’s company 24 hours a day.

“While we are here we will do a couple of bonding exercises, but they will also get to know how each other play.

“It just settles them into the group.

Malky Mackay.

“With nine leaving the club it’s another summer of slight upheaval. Hopefully as years go on here it becomes less, because contracts become longer.

“There is a recruitment department that is now looking windows ahead, which means we are not scrambling with a lot of people out of contract.

“Eventually we want to get to the point where we are only looking for two or three, and less and less loans.”

