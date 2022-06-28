VIDEO: Andy Skinner reports from Verona as Ross County bolster squad with addition of Jordy Hiwula

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner has been back at Ross County’s training camp in Verona as the Staggies continue to strengthen their squad.

Doncaster Rovers forward Jordy Hiwula has become Malky Mackay’s latest addition, after completing a two-year deal on Tuesday evening.

Hiwula, a former England under-19 international who began his career with Manchester City, brings County’s tally of summer signings to six.

Along with wingers Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe who joined earlier this week, Hiwula has joined straight up with his new Staggies team-mates at their summer training camp in Italy.

Mackay’s three latest signings show a concerted effort to replace the firepower County lost through the summer departures of Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

Andy’s interview with Bristol City loanee Edwards will be available in the Press and Journal on Wednesday.

He will be back at the Staggies’ training resort throughout the week to bring further updates from what has already been a hectic week for the Dingwall outfit.