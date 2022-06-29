Ross County sign former Charlton Athletic left-back Ben Purrington on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County sign former Charlton Athletic left-back Ben Purrington on two-year deal

By Andy Skinner
June 29, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 4:57 pm
Defender Ben Purrington after signing for Ross County.
Defender Ben Purrington after signing for Ross County.

Ross County have signed former Charlton Athletic left-back Ben Purrington on a two-year deal.

Purrington had been a free agent after leaving the English League One Addicks, where he made 115 appearances in three-and-a-half years.

The 26-year-old began his career with Plymouth Argyle, making his debut in December 2013 at the age of just 17.

After making 64 appearances for Plymouth, Purrington joined Rotherham United in January 2017 for a reported £300,000 fee.

Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington.

During his time with the Millers, he spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon and latterly Charlton, in a move which was made permanent in summer 2019.

Purrington becomes the Staggies’ seventh summer addition, joining Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula in signing for the Dingwall club this week.

County last week added Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and Purrington’s fellow left-back George Harmon.

With Purrington having amassed more than 250 appearances in his career south of the border, County manager Malky Mackay feels his experience will prove a key asset for his side in the Premiership this season.

Mackay said: “We are delighted to bring somebody of Ben’s experience to Ross County. At 26, he is in the prime of his career and has a great track record of games and success behind him.

“We tracked Ben and identified that he was a player of real quality who  can add to our group and be one of the more experienced leaders in the dressing room.

“Ben has proven himself at various levels of the game and those experiences will be important to us in what is going to be an extremely competitive Scottish Premiership next season.”

