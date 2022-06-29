Ross County sign former Charlton Athletic left-back Ben Purrington on two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have signed former Charlton Athletic left-back Ben Purrington on a two-year deal.

Purrington had been a free agent after leaving the English League One Addicks, where he made 115 appearances in three-and-a-half years.

The 26-year-old began his career with Plymouth Argyle, making his debut in December 2013 at the age of just 17.

After making 64 appearances for Plymouth, Purrington joined Rotherham United in January 2017 for a reported £300,000 fee.

During his time with the Millers, he spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon and latterly Charlton, in a move which was made permanent in summer 2019.

Purrington becomes the Staggies’ seventh summer addition, joining Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula in signing for the Dingwall club this week.

County last week added Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and Purrington’s fellow left-back George Harmon.

With Purrington having amassed more than 250 appearances in his career south of the border, County manager Malky Mackay feels his experience will prove a key asset for his side in the Premiership this season.

Mackay said: “We are delighted to bring somebody of Ben’s experience to Ross County. At 26, he is in the prime of his career and has a great track record of games and success behind him.

“We tracked Ben and identified that he was a player of real quality who can add to our group and be one of the more experienced leaders in the dressing room.

“Ben has proven himself at various levels of the game and those experiences will be important to us in what is going to be an extremely competitive Scottish Premiership next season.”