Jordy Hiwula embracing fresh start with Ross County following difficult Doncaster Rovers spell

Jordy Hiwula is determined to make the most of the fresh start he has been handed by Ross County.

Hiwula has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal from Doncaster Rovers, making the move earlier this week for a nominal fee.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating 12-month period at Doncaster, where he netted once in 25 appearances.

A disrupted start through injury was followed by a further spell on the sidelines later in the campaign.

It was a difficult campaign for Rovers as a whole, as they finished 22nd in English League One to suffer relegation.

Hiwula is aiming to rekindle the form he showed during a two-year spell at Coventry City between 2018 and 2020, where he netted 17 goals in 61 appearances.

Having been identified by Staggies boss Malky Mackay, Hiwula was eager to grasp the opportunity of a change of scene.

Hiwula said: “It was a difficult season personally. I was playing catch up because I had a couple of injuries.

“The team wasn’t doing too well, so it was a difficult one.

“I feel by coming up here I can start all over again.

“I see it as a fresh start, and a big challenge for myself coming up to Scotland.

“Now I have got a clean slate and hopefully I can come up here and showcase my talent.

“The league in Scotland is probably at the best it has been in the last few years.

“It is going to be tough, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Former team-mate Cowie now part of management team

Hiwula’s move to Dingwall reunites him with his former Wigan Athletic team-mate Don Cowie, who is now Mackay’s assistant manager at Victoria Park.

The Manchester-born forward, who began his career with Manchester City and represented England at under-19 level, says the desire of the Staggies’ management team to get him on board made the decision an easy one for him.

He added: “I spoke to the manager – and Don as well, who I know really well having played with him in the past.

“I played with Don at Wigan. He was one of the older pros at the time.

“It was good playing with him, but now it’s even better being coached by him. He takes most of the sessions and they are really good.

“Having the meeting with the manager and Don gave me that impression that they wanted me here, and that’s why I wanted to come here.

“I want to come up to Scotland and show what I can do.”

Hiwula settling in well among new team-mates

County’s squad have made a strong early impression on Hiwula, who has joined the Dingwall outfit on their pre-season training camp in Verona.

With County finishing sixth in the Premiership last season, Hiwula is keen to play his part in building on that success.

He added: “It was one of those where once I heard about the interest, I wanted to come in as early as possible and get among the lads.

“I have played against a few of the boys. When you go from team to team, you recognise faces.

“I’m happy I have come out to Italy where the boys are and get training with them.

“The training has been really tough, but that’s pre-season at the end of the day.

“I have to work hard to try and get into the team for the first game of the season.

“I sense a real togetherness around the group. There are no cliques or anything like that, everyone is trying to get to know each other, especially out here in Italy.

“It’s a really good group and hopefully we can do well this season.”