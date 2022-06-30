Jordy Hiwula embracing fresh start with Ross County following difficult Doncaster Rovers spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordy Hiwula embracing fresh start with Ross County following difficult Doncaster Rovers spell

By Andy Skinner
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 5:29 pm
Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.
Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.

Jordy Hiwula is determined to make the most of the fresh start he has been handed by Ross County.

Hiwula has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal from Doncaster Rovers, making the move earlier this week for a nominal fee.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating 12-month period at Doncaster, where he netted once in 25 appearances.

A disrupted start through injury was followed by a further spell on the sidelines later in the campaign.

It was a difficult campaign for Rovers as a whole, as they finished 22nd in English League One to suffer relegation.

Hiwula is aiming to rekindle the form he showed during a two-year spell at Coventry City between 2018 and 2020, where he netted 17 goals in 61 appearances.

Having been identified by Staggies boss Malky Mackay, Hiwula was eager to grasp the opportunity of a change of scene.

Hiwula said: “It was a difficult season personally. I was playing catch up because I had a couple of injuries.

Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.
Jordy Hiwula after joining Ross County during their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.

“The team wasn’t doing too well, so it was a difficult one.

“I feel by coming up here I can start all over again.

“I see it as a fresh start, and a big challenge for myself coming up to Scotland.

“Now I have got a clean slate and hopefully I can come up here and showcase my talent.

“The league in Scotland is probably at the best it has been in the last few years.

“It is going to be tough, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Former team-mate Cowie now part of management team

Hiwula’s move to Dingwall reunites him with his former Wigan Athletic team-mate Don Cowie, who is now Mackay’s assistant manager at Victoria Park.

The Manchester-born forward, who began his career with Manchester City and represented England at under-19 level, says the desire of the Staggies’ management team to get him on board made the decision an easy one for him.

He added: “I spoke to the manager – and Don as well, who I know really well having played with him in the past.

“I played with Don at Wigan. He was one of the older pros at the time.

Don Cowie in action for Wigan Athletic.
Don Cowie in action for Wigan Athletic.

“It was good playing with him, but now it’s even better being coached by him. He takes most of the sessions and they are really good.

“Having the meeting with the manager and Don gave me that impression that they wanted me here, and that’s why I wanted to come here.

“I want to come up to Scotland and show what I can do.”

Hiwula settling in well among new team-mates

County’s squad have made a strong early impression on Hiwula, who has joined the Dingwall outfit on their pre-season training camp in Verona.

With County finishing sixth in the Premiership last season, Hiwula is keen to play his part in building on that success.

He added: “It was one of those where once I heard about the interest, I wanted to come in as early as possible and get among the lads.

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

“I have played against a few of the boys. When you go from team to team, you recognise faces.

“I’m happy I have come out to Italy where the boys are and get training with them.

“The training has been really tough, but that’s pre-season at the end of the day.

“I have to work hard to try and get into the team for the first game of the season.

“I sense a real togetherness around the group. There are no cliques or anything like that, everyone is trying to get to know each other, especially out here in Italy.

“It’s a really good group and hopefully we can do well this season.”

