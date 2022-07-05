Ross County sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on season-long loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan.

Eastwood spent last week with County on their pre-season training camp in Italy, however, a deal could not be completed ahead of their return to Dingwall on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career with the Blades thus far, having joined the Bramall Lane youth academy at the age of 10.

Although he has made just three senior appearances for the English Championship club, Eastwoood has gained vast experience during a number of loan spells.

Following stints with Chesterfield and Scunthorpe United, Eastwood made a temporary switch to Kilmarnock in 2020 – meaning he is already familiar with Scottish football.

After making just two appearances for Killie, Eastwood went on to spend the remainder of that campaign on loan with Grimsby Town.

His most recent spells have come at Portsmouth and Rochdale, and he will now spend the campaign in the Highlands.

Eastwood – who could feature in Wednesday’s friendly away to Brora Rangers – will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the Staggies’ number one jersey during the coming season.

He becomes the Staggies’ eighth summer signing, following the arrivals of Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda, George Harmon, Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe, Jordy Hiwula and Ben Purrington.

County manager Malky Mackay is pleased to finalise the deal to bolster his goalkeeping competition.

Mackay said: “Jake is a goalkeeper who has tested himself at clubs across different leagues during his career so far and has worked with some really good goalkeepers and coaches.

“We are delighted he has joined us for the current campaign, and I would like to thank Sheffield United for seeing Ross County as the place where Jake can really challenge himself this season.”