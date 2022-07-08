Owura Edwards feels last season’s success shows Ross County is perfect place for him to develop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owura Edwards feels last season’s success shows Ross County is perfect place for him to develop

By Andy Skinner
July 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:16 am
Owura Edwards after joining up with Ross County on their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.
Owura Edwards says Ross County’s success last season shows he has chosen the ideal place to develop his career.

Winger Edwards is among eight new signings at Victoria Park, arriving on a 12-month loan deal from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old made his first outing for the Staggies on Wednesday, showcasing his rapid pace in the second half of the 4-1 friendly victory over Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Edwards has been brought in to replace the void left by the departed Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo – who provided much of the Staggies’ flair last season.

Having seen both players progress their careers immensely during their time in Dingwall, attacker Edwards believes he can do likewise.

Edwards said: “From taking a look at last season’s campaign, the likes of Hungbo and Charles-Cook have done well and moved on.

Regan Charles-Cook (right) and Joseph Hungbo.

“It’s a good platform to come here and do well, and be part of the Ross County family.

“I have come in to make a real impact for the team and hopefully I can show what I’m about.

“You could say pace is a real asset of mine.

“I always just worked on my pace during the off-season, to get even faster and sharper.

“After my first game of pre-season, I think there’s more to come, in terms of my pace and what I can do.

“I will be looking to bring that out more in the next couple of games coming up.”

Speedy winger encouraged by early signs at Dingwall

Edwards has been with County for less than a fortnight, having joined up with Malky Mackay’s squad during last week’s training camp in Italy.

Although he has had limited action with Bristol City, Edwards has been exposed to senior football during a number of loan spells in the English lower leagues in recent years.

Edwards is excited by the opportunity of a fresh challenge north of the border.

He added: “I made a decision to come here to Ross County to play my football, and hopefully I can play more games here.

“Moving away from home is not something that scares me. I have come here to take my football career to the next level and I will be looking to do that this season.

“From what I have experienced so far at Ross County, this loan move feels so right.

“I have had good loan spells before with the likes of Colchester, Exeter and Grimsby.

“This one feels so professional, everyone is on it, and I just can’t wait to continue with the season.

“It’s not a huge step up, but I can definitely feel the intensity from how everyone trains.

“The Scottish Premiership is a competitive league. I can feel that with the players that have played in the Premiership. I can definitely feel the difference compared to the other loans I have been on.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Edwards could make his competitive debut in County’s Premier Sports Cup group opener away to Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

The Englishman is aiming to get the campaign off to a flying start.

He added: “I felt good to play 45 minutes and it will be another good test for the team and the lads on Saturday.

“It’s all about performance to really get our momentum going and hit the season running when it comes.”

