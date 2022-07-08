Owura Edwards feels last season’s success shows Ross County is perfect place for him to develop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owura Edwards says Ross County’s success last season shows he has chosen the ideal place to develop his career.

Winger Edwards is among eight new signings at Victoria Park, arriving on a 12-month loan deal from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old made his first outing for the Staggies on Wednesday, showcasing his rapid pace in the second half of the 4-1 friendly victory over Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Edwards has been brought in to replace the void left by the departed Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo – who provided much of the Staggies’ flair last season.

Having seen both players progress their careers immensely during their time in Dingwall, attacker Edwards believes he can do likewise.

Edwards said: “From taking a look at last season’s campaign, the likes of Hungbo and Charles-Cook have done well and moved on.

“It’s a good platform to come here and do well, and be part of the Ross County family.

“I have come in to make a real impact for the team and hopefully I can show what I’m about.

“You could say pace is a real asset of mine.

“I always just worked on my pace during the off-season, to get even faster and sharper.

“After my first game of pre-season, I think there’s more to come, in terms of my pace and what I can do.

“I will be looking to bring that out more in the next couple of games coming up.”

Speedy winger encouraged by early signs at Dingwall

Edwards has been with County for less than a fortnight, having joined up with Malky Mackay’s squad during last week’s training camp in Italy.

Although he has had limited action with Bristol City, Edwards has been exposed to senior football during a number of loan spells in the English lower leagues in recent years.

Edwards is excited by the opportunity of a fresh challenge north of the border.

He added: “I made a decision to come here to Ross County to play my football, and hopefully I can play more games here.

“Moving away from home is not something that scares me. I have come here to take my football career to the next level and I will be looking to do that this season.

“From what I have experienced so far at Ross County, this loan move feels so right.

“I have had good loan spells before with the likes of Colchester, Exeter and Grimsby.

“This one feels so professional, everyone is on it, and I just can’t wait to continue with the season.

“It’s not a huge step up, but I can definitely feel the intensity from how everyone trains.

“The Scottish Premiership is a competitive league. I can feel that with the players that have played in the Premiership. I can definitely feel the difference compared to the other loans I have been on.”

Edwards could make his competitive debut in County’s Premier Sports Cup group opener away to Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

The Englishman is aiming to get the campaign off to a flying start.

He added: “I felt good to play 45 minutes and it will be another good test for the team and the lads on Saturday.

“It’s all about performance to really get our momentum going and hit the season running when it comes.”