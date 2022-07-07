Ross County release new home and away kits for 2022-23 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have released their new home and away kits for the 2022-23 season.

The home kit marks a significant change from last season, with a predominantly red pattern making up the main panel.

The sleeves, along with shorts and socks, are the traditional navy colour.

County have also reverted to an all-white away kit, having worn all-yellow as their change strip last season.

The Staggies will wear their new kit, which can now be ordered, for the first time in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie away to Buckie Thistle