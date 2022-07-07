Ross County release new home and away kits for 2022-23 season By Andy Skinner July 7, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:49 am 0 Jack Baldwin [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have released their new home and away kits for the 2022-23 season. The home kit marks a significant change from last season, with a predominantly red pattern making up the main panel. Yan Dhanda models Ross County’s new kit for the 2022-23 season. The sleeves, along with shorts and socks, are the traditional navy colour. County have also reverted to an all-white away kit, having worn all-yellow as their change strip last season. Ross Callachan models Ross County’s new away kit for the 2022-23 season. The Staggies will wear their new kit, which can now be ordered, for the first time in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie away to Buckie Thistle Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close