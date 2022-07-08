Jake Eastwood feels he has point to prove on return to Scotland with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Eastwood feels he has arrived at Ross County with unfinished business in Scottish football.

Goalkeeper Eastwood joined the Staggies earlier this week on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield United.

He will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the number one jersey in Malky Mackay’s side.

It is Eastwood’s second loan spell in Scotland, having spent a six-month period with Kilmarnock in 2020.

After picking up an injury early that season, Eastwood made just two appearances for the Rugby Park side before returning to United.

The 25-year-old is determined to enjoy a more sustained run of action during his time in the Highlands.

He said: “I feel like I’ve got a point to prove in Scottish football.

“I need to prove I’m good enough to play up here and I’m just hoping I get the chance.

🚨𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐃🚨 Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Ross County on a season-long loan from English Championship side Sheffield United. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 5, 2022

“It is down to me to show I’m good enough to play, more than anything.

“I’ve got to show it out on the training pitch and in the League Cup group games.

“Moving forward through the season, I need to maintain my form.

“If you’re the second choice keeper, you have to be pushing the first. Starting every week, you have to make sure you’re playing well enough to stay in the team.

“I hope to play games here and show everyone what I can do on the pitch.

“At Sheffield United over the last couple of years, I’ve literally been training rather than playing.

“I need to show it in front of fans and in front of everyone else in televised games.”

Covid restrictions made Killie a difficult spell for goalkeeper

Eastwood’s loan stint with Killie came during the midst of tight Covid restrictions, at a time when matches were being played behind closed doors.

Having been unable to socialise with his team-mates at the time, Eastwood is looking forward to sampling a truer version of Scottish football during his spell with the Staggies.

Eastwood added: “I’m looking forward to getting to experience full grounds in Scotland.

“I couldn’t really mix with team-mates away from the club in the six months at Kilmarnock.

“It wasn’t too bad as in everyone was together in the changing room, but we couldn’t go out or socialise.

“Returning to Sheffield United, everyone was split up and we had changing rooms for four to six people.

“Getting to socialise with the new lads there was virtually impossible.”

Although he has made just three appearances for Sheffield United, Eastwood has gained plenty experience during a number of loan spells in recent seasons.

Following his stint at Killie in 2020, Eastwood has had spells at Grimsby Town, Portsmouth and Rochdale.

The Rotherham-born goalkeeper is relishing the challenges of the Scottish Premiership, adding: “Everything is just a little bit quicker, the further up you go.

“You have to be sharper and more reactive compared to the bottom levels of English football, which I’ve played in.

“I’ve been involved in top-level squads at Sheffield United and the pace of the game is extremely different.”