Ross County underline vital connection to Western Isles with management visit

Ross County’s management have taken to the water in a bid to further bolster the Scottish Premiership club’s links with the Western Isles.

Manager Malky Mackay and chief executive Steven Ferguson have been in Stornoway as the Staggies kicked off their summer programme on the Western Isles.

Young islanders have been successful in making the leap in footballing terms with the Dingwall side.

Forward Matthew Wright and midfielder Adam Mackinnon have made the breakthrough and since been joined by another midfielder, Andrew Macleod, in becoming full-timers from the Western Isles at County.

Island route remains open for talent

Ferguson, speaking from on-board the ferry, was keen to stress the club will remain fully committed to giving the best talent opportunities – wherever they are.

He said: “One of the next talented superstars could come from one of these areas and, if we miss that opportunity, then it’s on us.

“We have Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon and Andrew Macleod with us full-time.

“They have all had minutes in the first-team and are all catching the eye.

“Because of logistically and geographically where they are, a lot of the good work is being put in by local coaches and local clubs.

“We are only really piggy-backing on to the good work they have done to try and take it to the next level.

“The land mass we cover is about the size of Belgium, so we understand it is a big area, but we do feel we have a responsibility to make sure kids do get a positive football experience from the football club.

“We have reaped the benefits of that for a number of years now.”

Island partnership is so important

And Ferguson insists the link between remote fans and the club is as important as it ever has been.

He added: “We have a number of supporters in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland who come to games regularly.

“And we have benefited from the young talent across the Highlands and Islands.

“It is definitely a two-way street and it’s not only us who benefits from it.

“We feel that we give to the areas as well and it really is a strong partnership. We’re really keen to ensure that continues.”

Stornoway teens making impacts

Manager Mackay was also delighted to be in Stornoway as the trip underlined a long-term commitment by the club.

He said: “It’s really important to be over here. This is part of our outreach programme.

“Our owner, Roy MacGregor, has invested heavily in youth and is really passionate and committed to it over the last 20 years.

“Our community programme comes over to do coaching courses and sessions. This is part of our catchment area.

“It’s a huge logistical challenge four our coaches in terms of getting out here, but it really is important.

“The kids who have come from here have gone on to have an impact at the football club and that really helps us.”

Rising to the logistical challenges

And Mackay is thrilled to have seen MacGregor’s longer-term vision and funding pay off with talented teenagers making the grade at the top.

He added: “The investment in academies has got to eventually pay off for the club, either by selling players or by hopefully getting them into the first-team.

“Fans always love to see your own players coming through. Matty and Adam last year came into the first-team squad and, certainly in the second half of the season, made an impact. Matty scored the equaliser in the 3-3 game against Rangers.

“Over here, there were a lot of tears at the time. There were a lot of sacrifices made by his mum and dad over a long period of time.

“It’s two-and-a-half hours on a ferry then another hour to Dingwall, so the logistical challenges were huge.

“Andrew Macleod is the latest 16-year-old to come into the squad (from the Western Isles) and we’re delighted about that because he gets to bring us Stornoway black pudding.

“No, but it’s a great connection we have and there are really good coaches over here, so long may it continue.”

Dunfermline next up for Staggies…

Ross County began their competitive season with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at Buckie Thistle after a 1-1 draw in their Premier Sports Cup at the weekend.

The squad are shaping up now for Saturday’s second fixture, which is home to Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars were relegated from the Championship last season, but now have former Dundee boss James McPake in charge. They won 2-0 at East Fife on Saturday and host Buckie on Tuesday night.