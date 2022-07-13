Jack Baldwin steps up as Ross County announce two captains from this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Baldwin steps up as Ross County announce two captains from this season

By Paul Chalk
July 13, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 1:00 pm
Jack Baldwin and Keith Watson will work together as team and club captains at Ross County.
Jack Baldwin and Keith Watson will work together as team and club captains at Ross County.

Ross County have confirmed they will have two captains at the Scottish Premiership side this season.

Keith Watson will continue to lead the Staggies as the club captain for season 2022/23, while fellow defender Jack Baldwin becomes the team captain.

Both players aim to complement one another on and off the pitch at the Global Energy Stadium.

Jack Baldwin, sporting the new Ross County kit, is stepping up as team captain.

Baldwin, 29, who joined County last summer from Bristol Rovers, spoke about his pride at being handed the responsible role.

He said, “Since joining last year, I have loved every minute of my time at Ross County, and I am delighted to take on the role of team captain supporting Keith.

“We have a fantastic dressing room. Keith is a great captain and leader, so to be supporting him for the 2022/23 season means a lot to me.

“I am really honoured to take on this role and, like every player, I just want to continue making the fans proud to follow Ross County.”

Baldwin was an instrumental part of the squad that accomplished only a third-ever top-six finish in the Premiership this year.

Working together is key at County

Former Dundee United ace Watson, 32, is County’s longest-serving player, having joined the club four years ago and passed the 100 appearance mark in February.

Ross County club captain Keith Watson.

A key member of the club’s 2018/19 Scottish Championship and Challenge Cup-winning squad, Watson is thrilled to continue to be the leader.

He said: “It’s an honour to have a second season as club captain. We have a good group of players in the dressing room, which includes a strong core of experienced older heads, and we all work together to drive the club forward.

“Aside from Dundee United, this is the longest I have spent at any club. I love it at Ross County and in the Highlands, so for me it’s quite special to both enjoy being here over the last four years and to now also captain the club.”

