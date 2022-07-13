Jack Baldwin steps up as Ross County announce two captains from this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have confirmed they will have two captains at the Scottish Premiership side this season.

Keith Watson will continue to lead the Staggies as the club captain for season 2022/23, while fellow defender Jack Baldwin becomes the team captain.

Both players aim to complement one another on and off the pitch at the Global Energy Stadium.

Baldwin, 29, who joined County last summer from Bristol Rovers, spoke about his pride at being handed the responsible role.

He said, “Since joining last year, I have loved every minute of my time at Ross County, and I am delighted to take on the role of team captain supporting Keith.

“We have a fantastic dressing room. Keith is a great captain and leader, so to be supporting him for the 2022/23 season means a lot to me.

“I am really honoured to take on this role and, like every player, I just want to continue making the fans proud to follow Ross County.”

Baldwin was an instrumental part of the squad that accomplished only a third-ever top-six finish in the Premiership this year.

Working together is key at County

Former Dundee United ace Watson, 32, is County’s longest-serving player, having joined the club four years ago and passed the 100 appearance mark in February.

A key member of the club’s 2018/19 Scottish Championship and Challenge Cup-winning squad, Watson is thrilled to continue to be the leader.

He said: “It’s an honour to have a second season as club captain. We have a good group of players in the dressing room, which includes a strong core of experienced older heads, and we all work together to drive the club forward.

“Aside from Dundee United, this is the longest I have spent at any club. I love it at Ross County and in the Highlands, so for me it’s quite special to both enjoy being here over the last four years and to now also captain the club.”