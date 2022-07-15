Dunfermline on the rise, says Malky Mackay, as Ross County prepare to kick-start Premier Sports Cup form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County boss Malky Mackay reckons visitors Dunfermline Athletic are gearing up for a massive season as the sides prepare to lock horns in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars plummeted out of the Championship last season when John Hughes was unable to arrest the slide which began under Peter Grant.

It meant one of the bigger names in Scottish football, with a healthy support on their day, are kicking off this season at tier three.

They’ve installed James McPake as their manager and he’s started well at East End Park.

McPake was sacked as Dundee manager in February, on their way to dropping out of the Premiership, despite showing signs of a turnaround. It was a decision which left fans puzzled, and McPake disappointed.

However, Dunfermline’s Premier Sports Cup Group C campaign has got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win at East Fife, backed up by a 5-0 midweek rout of Buckie Thistle.

County have played just once so far in the competition, with their 1-1 draw at Buckie last weekend and a penalty shoot-out win earning them two points.

The Premiership Staggies, realistically, have to beat the Pars to ensure they stay in knock-out rounds qualification contention a year after Covid-related punishments robbed them of that chance.

Pars will be targeting League 1 glory

Mackay, who insists fan-base sizes don’t dictate the division clubs play in, already sees the foundations being laid for a Pars revival.

He said: “What I do know is that Dunfermline have a big support and they seem to be starting to go in the right tracks.

“I know Ross MacArthur, who was in there over the last couple of years as chief executive running the club, and I know the German group are in (as owners). They are trying to push them in the right direction and there’s a training ground on the way.

“Their stadium looks well. It looks like a club that could be turned around and start to move in the correct direction.

“It’s a club that has been in the Premiership in the past and they will certainly be looking to win League One.

“I know James McPake, who has gone in as manager, and I’m sure he will feel he has a point to prove as well.

“They’ve started well and I’m looking forward to them coming up here at the weekend.”

It’s the first home fixture of the new campaign for a County side with nine new players, the latest being right-back Callum Johnson.

And Mackay can’t wait for fans to see his new-look team go all out for the win in front of the Dingwall supporters.

He said: “It will be great to get back here again. Back to our pitch and our fans.

“We want to let them see the new signings that have come in.”

‘Five or six captains’ lead at County

Mackay, meanwhile, is delighted to see the shared captaincy at the club kick on to this term.

Keith Watson – going into his fifth year, which makes him the longest-serving current player – is the club skipper, with Jack Baldwin announced this week as the team captain.

While this week’s announcement simply continues the experienced duo taking the lead on and off the park, the boss says several of his men carry authority within the squad.

He said: “Keith has been a real ambassador for this football club. Jack came in and naturally became the team captain, but we also saw the real respect they have for one another.

“When Keith came on the pitch last season, the armband was thrown to him.

“You hope you have five or six captains and they take ownership and look after one another.

“I have a little group who have a strong structure to them. It’s a core who runs the dressing room and looks after each other.

“Alex Iacovitti, Dom Samuel and Jordan White and Jordan Tillson all come into that category, as well as Keith and Jack.

“They all have good work ethics and good behaviour and a good way about them. They welcome the new lads into the dressing room.

“As a young player, you should model yourself on Keith in terms of being a professional.

“Jack has been a captain of clubs in England and just slips into the way of working as if he’s been here 10 years. That makes it a lot easier for me.”