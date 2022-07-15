Dunfermline on the rise, says Malky Mackay, as Ross County prepare to kick-start Premier Sports Cup form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Dunfermline on the rise, says Malky Mackay, as Ross County prepare to kick-start Premier Sports Cup form

By Paul Chalk
July 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Ross County boss Malky Mackay reckons visitors Dunfermline Athletic are gearing up for a massive season as the sides prepare to lock horns in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars plummeted out of the Championship last season when John Hughes was unable to arrest the slide which began under Peter Grant.

It meant one of the bigger names in Scottish football, with a healthy support on their day, are kicking off this season at tier three.

They’ve installed James McPake as their manager and he’s started well at East End Park.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

McPake was sacked as Dundee manager in February, on their way to dropping out of the Premiership, despite showing signs of a turnaround. It was a decision which left fans puzzled, and McPake disappointed.

However, Dunfermline’s Premier Sports Cup Group C campaign has got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win at East Fife, backed up by a 5-0 midweek rout of Buckie Thistle.

County have played just once so far in the competition, with their 1-1 draw at Buckie last weekend and a penalty shoot-out win earning them two points.

The Premiership Staggies, realistically, have to beat the Pars to ensure they stay in knock-out rounds qualification contention a year after Covid-related punishments robbed them of that chance.

Pars will be targeting League 1 glory

Mackay, who insists fan-base sizes don’t dictate the division clubs play in, already sees the foundations being laid for a Pars revival.

He said: “What I do know is that Dunfermline have a big support and they seem to be starting to go in the right tracks.

“I know Ross MacArthur, who was in there over the last couple of years as chief executive running the club, and I know the German group are in (as owners). They are trying to push them in the right direction and there’s a training ground on the way.

“Their stadium looks well. It looks like a club that could be turned around and start to move in the correct direction.

“It’s a club that has been in the Premiership in the past and they will certainly be looking to win League One.

“I know James McPake, who has gone in as manager, and I’m sure he will feel he has a point to prove as well.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

“They’ve started well and I’m looking forward to them coming up here at the weekend.”

It’s the first home fixture of the new campaign for a County side with nine new players, the latest being right-back Callum Johnson.

And Mackay can’t wait for fans to see his new-look team go all out for the win in front of the Dingwall supporters.

He said: “It will be great to get back here again. Back to our pitch and our fans.

“We want to let them see the new signings that have come in.”

‘Five or six captains’ lead at County

Mackay, meanwhile, is delighted to see the shared captaincy at the club kick on to this term.

Keith Watson – going into his fifth year, which makes him the longest-serving current player – is the club skipper, with Jack Baldwin announced this week as the team captain.

Ross County’s club captain Keith Watson.

While this week’s announcement simply continues the experienced duo taking the lead on and off the park, the boss says several of his men carry authority within the squad.

He said: “Keith has been a real ambassador for this football club. Jack came in and naturally became the team captain, but we also saw the real respect they have for one another.

“When Keith came on the pitch last season, the armband was thrown to him.

“You hope you have five or six captains and they take ownership and look after one another.

“I have a little group who have a strong structure to them. It’s a core who runs the dressing room and looks after each other.

“Alex Iacovitti, Dom Samuel and Jordan White and Jordan Tillson all come into that category, as well as Keith and Jack.

“They all have good work ethics and good behaviour and a good way about them. They welcome the new lads into the dressing room.

“As a young player, you should model yourself on Keith in terms of being a professional.

“Jack has been a captain of clubs in England and just slips into the way of working as if he’s been here 10 years. That makes it a lot easier for me.”

 

