Jordy Hiwula determined to shine on Scottish Premiership stage for Ross County

By Paul Chalk
July 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Ross County's Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates his goal against Dunfermline with team-mate Dominic Samuel.
Ross County match-winner Jordy Hiwula reckons he’s joined a league viewed as a place for players to thrive in.

The former Doncaster Rovers forward signed for the Staggies last month on a two-year deal and is desperate to showcase his talents with last term’s sixth-place finishers.

The 27-year-old couldn’t have got off to a better start with his second half goal earning County a vital 1-0 victory against Dunfermline Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup Group C.

After a 1-1 draw and penalty shoot-out win at Buckie the week before, County really needed three points to move into qualification contention.

Jordy Hiwula’s shot flies into the net to defeat Dunfermline Athletic.

They sit one point behind Dunfermline, but have a game in hand, as do League 1 side Alloa Athletic, who host the Highlanders on Tuesday.

It’s shaping up to be a three-way tussle to win the group, but it’s in County’s hands thanks to their weekend result.

Premiership in the spotlight – striker

Hiwula is keen to recapture the form he showed between 2018 and 2020 at Coventry City when he netted 17 times.

Last season at Doncaster, who were relegated from English League One, injuries slowed his progress, but the move to Scotland excites him and he’s off to a flier.

He said: “I’m really confident I can do well here.

Ross County’s Jordy Hiwula celebrates his winner with his delighted team-mates.

“I’ve watched a lot of the Scottish Premiership over the last couple of years.

“I feel like the league is growing. There are a lot of players being bought for big money in this league and moving on to different leagues.

“It’s definitely a league everyone is keeping an eye on and hopefully everyone at Ross County can continue on the success of last season and do well.”

Quieter setting suits striker Hiwula

Despite the north of Scotland being a quieter base for Hiwula, he insists that it’s ideal for him to switch off away from the pitch and deliver goals on it.

He said: “I am settling in well. It’s different to where I’ve come from, but is quieter and I can come here and focus on my football without any distractions.

“I wanted to come here and kind of switch off from the world and concentrate on my football.

“It’s a very scenic area, but I like going on walks, so it’s really nice and I’m really settling in.”

Forward thrilled by early-season goal

James McPake’s Dunfermline were tough nuts to crack and were unlucky not to have taken the tie to spot-kicks.

However, from a swift move following on from a County corner, Hiwula made the difference and he is thrilled to give Staggies fans their first glimpse of a killer instinct.

He said: “I was delighted to be in the right place at the right time.

“When Keith (Watson) got down the left, I decided to get across my man and flick it in the far-post and luckily it went in.

“It was good to score here, to get off the mark, especially in front of the home crowd. I just have to build on it now.

“We have another game on Tuesday, so hopefully I can carry on this form.”

New players settle in at Dingwall

Summer signing Hiwula, along with defender Ben Purrington, midfielders Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi and wingers Owaru Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe all got game-time against the Pars, either from the start or the bench.

And the upbeat striker believes the new arrivals getting their first feel for the Global Energy Stadium was important.

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi made his home Ross County debut on Saturday against Dunfermline when he came off the bench in the second half.

He added: “There are a lot of new boys here, including myself, and it was good for us to get out in front of the home fans and play and get used to the pitch, which is really nice.”

Focus on basics to net second win

Brian Rice’s Alloa ran out 4-1 winners at Buckie Thistle on Saturday to ensure they start Tuesday’s match at Recreation Park ahead of County on goal difference, with the winners set to overtake Dunfermline at the top with one game to go.

Hiwula reckons the side just must focus on the fundamentals to have a chance to take three points into Saturday’s group-closer against League 2 visitors East Fife.

He said: “There are good teams in this mini-league we’re in.

“We just need to keep working hard to ensure we keep doing the basics right and go to Alloa and try to get three points.”

