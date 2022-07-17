New Ross County players get taste of Dingwall to see off Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

New Ross County players get taste of Dingwall to see off Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Chalk
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 17, 2022, 6:14 am
Ross County's Jordy Hiwula celebrates his winner with his team-mates.
Ross County's Jordy Hiwula celebrates his winner with his team-mates.

Malky Mackay believes Saturday’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic provided a vital lesson for his summer arrivals as they swiftly get used to life at the Global Energy Stadium.

It was tense, nervy, and on a knife-edge at times, but Saturday’s 1-0 victory against League 1 visitors Dunfermline Athletic was crucial to their hopes of winning Group C.

It took a terrific headed goal from ex-Doncaster Rovers forward Jordy Hiwula in the second half to see off James McPake’s, not just well-drilled but, dangerous opponents.

The Fifers, who dropped out of the Championship in April, have regrouped since the summer appointment of former Dundee boss McPake.

And they arrived at the Global Energy Stadium full of beans after beating East Fife 2-0 and Buckie Thistle 5-0 to top the section.

County needed a penalty shoot-out seven days previously to get a bonus point win over Buckie, but they are now on five points, the same as Alloa Athletic, who beat the Jags 4-1 at the weekend.

Alloa away clash is vital for Staggies

It means Alloa and County, who meet at Recreation Park on Tuesday in their penultimate game, have the chance to overtake the Pars ahead of the final matches on Saturday.

The Dingwall side will finish at home to League 2 opponents East Fife, while Dunfermline host Alloa.

All three teams are chasing the chance to progress as the winners or, maybe as one of the best runners-up.

Ross County’s Owura Edwards takes on Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton (left) and Aaron Comrie.

Top seeds County have their sights set on winning against Alloa and East Fife to reach the knockouts of the League Cup competition they won in 2016 under Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds, before these July group stages were introduced.

Covid led to County forfeiting two ties last year and being hit by a couple of 3-0 losses, which shattered any hope of them qualifying.

Important 90 minutes for signings

Mackay’s new-look side, with six players making their home debuts at the weekend, found their feet, kept their cool and took their chance when it came along.

The manager felt it was a crucial 90-minutes of learning for the new signings as they bed into the side and in their new home environment.

He said: “The (nine new) players have to got to know one another on the pitch and also get to know the strength of the opposition in Scotland. That’s important.

Ross County’s Keith Watson (right) keeps tabs on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann.

“It’s all about balance. These are not friendlies, there are League Cup ties.

“We were unfortunately unable to qualify last year because of the Covid situation. It might feel like you are into pre-season games, but there are competitive fixtures.”

Laidlaw on hand when required

Four of the new signings made home starting debuts. They were match-winner Hiwula, right-back Ben Purrington, midfielder Yan Dhanda, and winger Owura Edwards.

The first half overall lacked zip or cohesion, but this is a group still getting to know one another and their first taste of playing at the Global Energy Stadium.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to the Fifers when a fine Lewis McCann header was pushed away by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw then Craig Wighton’s follow-up flashed wide.

The Pars began well early in the second half too, but the decisive moment arrived on 64 minutes.

Jordy Hiwula’s winner flies into the Dunfermline net.

Midfielder Ben Paton’s drive was turned wide by goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. From that, play was not properly cleared by Dunfermline and skipper Keith Watson lined up Hiwula for a looping header, sparking delight and relief in the home stands.

Dunfermline were never out of it and the closest they came was when Wighton’s header crashed off the bar and former Inverness striker Nikolay Todarov, a second half substitute, had his shot blocked and cleared.

Boss on red alert from Pars’ crosses

Mackay insists County had to always be wary of what the Pars were capable of, especially after their 5-0 midweek win against Buckie Thistle.

He added: “I have got great respect for Dunfermline as a football club and I know James McPake well from having come up against him (at Dundee) last season.

“We watched them recently and knew four of their goals against Buckie were from good crosses into the box and aggressive headers, so we knew they could come at us like that.”

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7, Randall 6, Purrington 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6 (Olaigbe 60), Callachan 6, Dhanda 6 (Samuel 60), Sims 6 (White 64), Watson 6, Hiwula 7 (Loturi 82), Paton 6 (Cancola 64). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Baldwin, Johnson, Tillson.

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (4-3-1-2) – Mehmet 6, Comrie 7, Edwards 6, Benedictus 6 (Macdonald 87), Hamilton 6 (Chalmers 78), O’Hara 6 (Todorov 66), Wighton 6, Breen 6, McCann 6, Allan 6, Todd 6. Subs not used – Archibald, Fenton, Rennie, Beagley, Young, Tod.

Referee – Nick Walsh.

Attendance – 943.

Man of the match – Jordy Hiwula.

