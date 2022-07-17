New Ross County players get taste of Dingwall to see off Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay believes Saturday’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic provided a vital lesson for his summer arrivals as they swiftly get used to life at the Global Energy Stadium.

It was tense, nervy, and on a knife-edge at times, but Saturday’s 1-0 victory against League 1 visitors Dunfermline Athletic was crucial to their hopes of winning Group C.

It took a terrific headed goal from ex-Doncaster Rovers forward Jordy Hiwula in the second half to see off James McPake’s, not just well-drilled but, dangerous opponents.

The Fifers, who dropped out of the Championship in April, have regrouped since the summer appointment of former Dundee boss McPake.

And they arrived at the Global Energy Stadium full of beans after beating East Fife 2-0 and Buckie Thistle 5-0 to top the section.

Jordy Hiwula opened his County account this weekend with a superb looping header to secure maximum points in Dingwall 😍 Replaying this for the rest of the weekend 👀#Staggies 🦌 pic.twitter.com/5NtiJ61uef — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 16, 2022

County needed a penalty shoot-out seven days previously to get a bonus point win over Buckie, but they are now on five points, the same as Alloa Athletic, who beat the Jags 4-1 at the weekend.

Alloa away clash is vital for Staggies

It means Alloa and County, who meet at Recreation Park on Tuesday in their penultimate game, have the chance to overtake the Pars ahead of the final matches on Saturday.

The Dingwall side will finish at home to League 2 opponents East Fife, while Dunfermline host Alloa.

All three teams are chasing the chance to progress as the winners or, maybe as one of the best runners-up.

Top seeds County have their sights set on winning against Alloa and East Fife to reach the knockouts of the League Cup competition they won in 2016 under Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds, before these July group stages were introduced.

Covid led to County forfeiting two ties last year and being hit by a couple of 3-0 losses, which shattered any hope of them qualifying.

Important 90 minutes for signings

Mackay’s new-look side, with six players making their home debuts at the weekend, found their feet, kept their cool and took their chance when it came along.

The manager felt it was a crucial 90-minutes of learning for the new signings as they bed into the side and in their new home environment.

He said: “The (nine new) players have to got to know one another on the pitch and also get to know the strength of the opposition in Scotland. That’s important.

“It’s all about balance. These are not friendlies, there are League Cup ties.

“We were unfortunately unable to qualify last year because of the Covid situation. It might feel like you are into pre-season games, but there are competitive fixtures.”

Laidlaw on hand when required

Four of the new signings made home starting debuts. They were match-winner Hiwula, right-back Ben Purrington, midfielder Yan Dhanda, and winger Owura Edwards.

The first half overall lacked zip or cohesion, but this is a group still getting to know one another and their first taste of playing at the Global Energy Stadium.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to the Fifers when a fine Lewis McCann header was pushed away by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw then Craig Wighton’s follow-up flashed wide.

The Pars began well early in the second half too, but the decisive moment arrived on 64 minutes.

Midfielder Ben Paton’s drive was turned wide by goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. From that, play was not properly cleared by Dunfermline and skipper Keith Watson lined up Hiwula for a looping header, sparking delight and relief in the home stands.

Dunfermline were never out of it and the closest they came was when Wighton’s header crashed off the bar and former Inverness striker Nikolay Todarov, a second half substitute, had his shot blocked and cleared.

Boss on red alert from Pars’ crosses

Mackay insists County had to always be wary of what the Pars were capable of, especially after their 5-0 midweek win against Buckie Thistle.

He added: “I have got great respect for Dunfermline as a football club and I know James McPake well from having come up against him (at Dundee) last season.

“We watched them recently and knew four of their goals against Buckie were from good crosses into the box and aggressive headers, so we knew they could come at us like that.”

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7, Randall 6, Purrington 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6 (Olaigbe 60), Callachan 6, Dhanda 6 (Samuel 60), Sims 6 (White 64), Watson 6, Hiwula 7 (Loturi 82), Paton 6 (Cancola 64). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Baldwin, Johnson, Tillson.

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (4-3-1-2) – Mehmet 6, Comrie 7, Edwards 6, Benedictus 6 (Macdonald 87), Hamilton 6 (Chalmers 78), O’Hara 6 (Todorov 66), Wighton 6, Breen 6, McCann 6, Allan 6, Todd 6. Subs not used – Archibald, Fenton, Rennie, Beagley, Young, Tod.

Referee – Nick Walsh.

Attendance – 943.

Man of the match – Jordy Hiwula.