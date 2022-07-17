William Akio becomes Ross County’s 10th new arrival of the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William Akio becomes Ross County’s 10th new arrival of the summer

By Paul Third
July 17, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 2:22 pm
Willy Akio has become Ross County manager Malky Mackay's 10th signing of the summer
Social media star William Akio has become Ross County’s 10th summer signing.

The 23-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal with the Staggies after joining the club from Canadian Premier League side Valour FC.

The striker made international headlines a week ago after denying his own team a certain goal during a Canadian Premier League match against HFX Wanderers by making a bizarre goal-line clearance.

Akio is the brother of midfielder Victor Loturi who joined the club earlier in the window and has scored 10 goals in 43 games for Valour, his first professional club.

Akio has his own YouTube channel with more than 30,000 subscribers, but it is his footballing ability which prompted Ross County to bring him to Scotland for an undisclosed fee.

County boss Malky Mackay said, “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.

“He has performed consistently and regularly at Valour FC and although he is still learning, he is an exciting addition to our group.

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”

Valour coach urges Akio to grasp his chance in Scotland

Valour head coach and general manager Phillip Dos Santos said: “It was a hard decision for us as a club, but we see it as a great opportunity for the next player in line, and an opportunity for Willy to grow as a player.

“We wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”

Before joining Valour FC, the forward represented the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros from 2018 to 2021, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists in three seasons with the club.

The Calgary native has made four appearances for the South Sudan national team during his time at Valour.

 

