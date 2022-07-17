William Akio becomes Ross County’s 10th new arrival of the summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Social media star William Akio has become Ross County’s 10th summer signing.

The 23-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal with the Staggies after joining the club from Canadian Premier League side Valour FC.

The striker made international headlines a week ago after denying his own team a certain goal during a Canadian Premier League match against HFX Wanderers by making a bizarre goal-line clearance.

Akio is the brother of midfielder Victor Loturi who joined the club earlier in the window and has scored 10 goals in 43 games for Valour, his first professional club.

👋𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄, 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐎🦌 William has today joined County from Canadian Premier League side Valour FC! Let's do this🤝 @willyakio — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 17, 2022

Akio has his own YouTube channel with more than 30,000 subscribers, but it is his footballing ability which prompted Ross County to bring him to Scotland for an undisclosed fee.

County boss Malky Mackay said, “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.

“He has performed consistently and regularly at Valour FC and although he is still learning, he is an exciting addition to our group.

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”

Valour coach urges Akio to grasp his chance in Scotland

Valour head coach and general manager Phillip Dos Santos said: “It was a hard decision for us as a club, but we see it as a great opportunity for the next player in line, and an opportunity for Willy to grow as a player.

“We wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”

Before joining Valour FC, the forward represented the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros from 2018 to 2021, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists in three seasons with the club.

The Calgary native has made four appearances for the South Sudan national team during his time at Valour.