Ex-Caley Thistle skipper Gary Warren signs up to lead Ross County’s new youth programme

By Paul Chalk
July 19, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:48 am
Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren has joined Ross County – as the head of professional academy.

He will lead the under-18 squad with the implementation of a new programme that aims to combine education and football.

It is designed to close the gap between part-time academy football and full-time professional football.

This also increases contact time with young players as well as ensuring attainment in their school studies.

Gary Warren captained the Caley Jags during a six-year career in Inverness.

Warren, 37, who has won silverware in Scotland and England, joined Highland League side Clach last month to continue to his playing career.

County says they will promote educational achievements in line with football development to enhance the personal progress of each individual involved.

Warren lifted the Scottish Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup as well as winning the National League South with Newport County on their remarkable rise up the English ranks.

Warren aims to ‘unearth’ new talent

The centre half, who is a qualified PE teacher, wants to help the Scottish Premiership club develop more young players as they work towards first-team contention.

He said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for everybody involved and I thank Ross County for enabling me to come into this role.

Gary Warren has joined Highland League side Clach.

“I am privileged and honoured to have the opportunity to work with a great team and some excellent professionals.

“I look forward to helping develop and improve the current and emerging crop of young footballers.

“I have made it clear over the years that I am really attached to the Highlands, and it is a fantastic part of the world.

“Ross County have had a good track record of developing young players over the years and I want to come in and support that and try to help unearth future talent.

“For me, this is an exciting new chapter that allows me to develop my coaching journey and continue to learn from the wealth of coaching talent around the football club.”

Education and football united

County’s academy manager Gordon Duff is certain Warren is the ideal man to drive the department forward.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Gary to Ross County, and back in the Highlands.

“This is an exciting time for us in taking the next step to develop players within our academy.

“We have created a bespoke programme which allows players to not only receive more contact time on pitch, but also allows them to carry on in their educational journey.

“It is our belief that this programme will grow and develop over time, and we feel that it is the right time to implement this exciting project with our under-18 players.

“We want to keep pushing them to maximise their potential and aid them as they continue their development at Ross County.”

