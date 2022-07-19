Malky Mackay thrilled to move within one victory of Premier Sports Cup last-16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay thrilled to move within one victory of Premier Sports Cup last-16

By Andy Skinner
July 19, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:34 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was thrilled to move within one victory of a Premier Sports Cup last-16 place with a 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

The Staggies triumphed against their League One opponents, with Josh Sims and Jordy Hiwula on target.

County will now progress from their group if they defeat East Fife at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Mackay said: “It’s good to get minutes into people’s legs. There were some there that needed it.

“I’m delighted to get the clean sheet. We managed to save the penalty – well done to our goalkeeper because that could have changed things and given Alloa a cause to hang on to after half-time.

Josh Sims celebrates his goal against Alloa Athletic with Kazeem Olaigbe.

“We scored a second goal to get the win that puts us top of this league.

“It was never going to be easy coming here. I know Brian Rice really well, he’s a good man with an encyclopaedic knowledge of football in this country.

“It was always going to be difficult, playing on this pitch as well. It’s one of those that could have been a real slip up for us.

“We didn’t, we won it and we go top of the group and we play East Fife on Saturday to go through to the last 16, which is something we couldn’t do last year.”

Mackay says care was needed to protect the players amid the high temperatures, with water breaks taking place midway through each half.

He added: “We’ve got to be very careful. Well done to the SPFL and referee for allowing the water breaks. Common sense was attached to that, because that was tough.

“Players will lose half a stone in weather like that. To allow fluids back into them was the common sense aspect for both teams.”

