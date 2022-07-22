Ross County must finish off Premier Sports Cup group stage in style against East Fife says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County must finish off Premier Sports Cup group stage in style against East Fife says Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay says other Premier Sports Cup groups have reinforced Ross County’s need to finish off their own job in style against East Fife.

County are two points clear at the top of Group C, and will ensure their passage into the last-16 of the competition with a victory over the League Two Fifers.

The Staggies were unable to progress from their section last year, after a Covid outbreak forced them to forfeit two of their four group fixtures.

A number of County’s fellow top-flight sides have struggled during the early stages of this year’s tournament.

Hibernian and St Mirren have already been eliminated, while St Johnstone and Livingston still have a fight on their hands to qualify from their sections.

Mackay says the Staggies are focused on doing a professional job against this weekend’s opponents.

He said: “It was a clear target from day one.

“We were unfortunate that this chance was not available to us last year, so it’s terrific that we’ve managed to get to a point where we’re one game from getting through.

Ross County Mackay
Josh Sims celebrates his goal against Alloa Athletic with Kazeem Olaigbe.

“Obviously we’ve got a game on Saturday where we’ve got to make sure we go and play a really good, competitive game against East Fife.

“We’re in a situation where we top the group, and we’re one game from the last 16.

“Having looked at the tables over the last couple of days, you can see two or three teams that were maybe expected to go through that look as though they can’t go through.

“That shows the value and importance of making sure all of these games are approached in the correct manner – and how tough they actually are.”

Ross County boss confident fans will appreciate new faces

Mackay has drafted 10 new players in during the course of the summer, with his latest addition William Akio in line for his debut against East Fife.

With the Staggies back at home following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic, Mackay hopes his new-look squad can quickly strike a similarly strong rapport with supporters to the team which finished sixth in the Premiership last term.

He added: “I certainly hope they can have the same relationship with the supporters.

“What our fans saw last year was dynamism, people that can actually get bums off seats.

“I think they really enjoyed that, and I think we’ve got that again.

“We’ve got various players that could do that and, that being the case, I don’t think it’s a hard thing for our players to have a good relationship with the fans.

“They’re really welcoming people, and I think they appreciate players working hard.

“When they see that, and then they see us really going at teams in attacking areas, it’s something that our fans are really pleased about.”

County’s only absentee will be forward Dominic Samuel, who has been ruled out with a slight knock.

