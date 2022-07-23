Malky Mackay takes huge encouragement from Ross County’s cutting edge in 7-0 win over East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay takes huge encouragement from Ross County’s cutting edge in 7-0 win over East Fife

By Andy Skinner
July 23, 2022, 5:56 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was highly encouraged by the ruthlessness shown by his side in the 7-0 triumph over East Fife.

County produced a commanding win over their League Two opponents, which booked their place in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

All seven of the Staggies’ goals were netted by summer signings, with Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe netting doubles, along with strikes by Victor Loturi, Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula.

Mackay says sharpening up County’s clinical edge has been a key focus ahead of the new season, and he is thrilled with the array of options he feels can contribute to the Dingwall side’s firepower this term.

Mackay said: “I’m really happy with some of the goals we scored in terms of balls flashing across the six-yard box and people coming flying in.

Victor Loturi celebrates scoring against East Fife with Jordy Hiwula.

“It was one of the wee bug-bears of mine last year that we didn’t do that well enough in terms of the final quality of that ball and people arriving to meet it.

“It was really pleasing as far as a lot of the new guys are concerned. We were hitting a really high level.

“They are all mobile, but they all have something slightly different – and that’s the key.

“There has obviously been huge change last year and firefighting to bring a group together.

“I’d suggest this year we’ve refined the group and we have real threats.

“I look at my bench and players like David Cancola who never got on the bench.

“There are options coming off the bench that are as strong as what’s coming off the pitch.”

County led by two goals at the break, before netting five further strikes within 20 minutes of the restart.

Mackay was pleased by his side’s relentlessness, adding: “I challenged them at half-time not to get fed up doing the correct things.

“For about five minutes before we scored the goal, we were a wee bit sloppy.

“Once we scored, we re-set and got back on it for the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“We said if they kept doing the correct things in the second half, it would open up and obviously they did.”

Mackay is hopeful wingers Josh Sims and debutant William Akio will be able to shake off knocks which forced them to be withdrawn.

William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife.

He added: “Josh just got a kick in his calf, so hopefully he will be OK.

“William just opened his knee as he went to went to cross one of the ball, so we will keep an eye on that and see what actually has happened there.”

