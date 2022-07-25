Victor Loturi says Ross County performances bode well for Premiership kick-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Victor Loturi reckons Ross County have found a performance level which will stand them in good stead for their Premiership opener against Hearts.

The Staggies will make the trip to Tynecastle on Saturday fresh from securing their place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

County wrapped up their spot with a thumping 7-0 victory over East Fife on Saturday, which followed wins over Dunfermline and Alloa Athletic in the previous seven days. They will take on Celtic in Dingwall in the next round of the cup following Sunday’s draw.

But they will face a significant step up in opposition from this coming Saturday when the league gets under way, and summer signing Loturi is encouraged with the way his new side are clicking.

Loturi said: “I feel like we needed that big win coming into the game against Hearts on Saturday.

“We can hopefully bring that performance along. We started off pretty well, but we needed that goal just to get us started, and it was a good performance.

“I have been watching a little bit of the other teams. I’m super excited to play with these new guys.

“They have been really good to me when I have come in – it has been very easy for me transitioning over.

“I’m just hoping we can carry this along.”

Canadian midfielder aiming to contribute to Staggies’ attack

Loturi got the scoring under way against the Fifers with a sublime strike on his first start for the club.

Goals from Ben Purrington, Jordy Hiwula and doubles by Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe completed the scoring.

Loturi x Purrington x Hiwula x Owura x Olaigbe 😍 All 7⃣ goals from our victory over East Fife 👊#Staggies🦌 pic.twitter.com/8ODi50B5Qw — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 23, 2022

Although not renowned for scoring many goals, deep-lying midfielder Loturi is aiming to make a telling contribution to County’s attacking play.

The Canadian, who joined from Cavalry FC, added: “I had to wait a little bit to get my start, but I took the opportunity and I thought I had a good game.

“The guys in front of me make my job super easy with their movement. I just have to execute the pass.

“The whole front three are super fast and technical, whether it’s Yan Dhanda, my brother William Akio or Kazeem Olaigbe.

“I hope I can get on the scoresheet, assist and create chances for the team.

“I don’t score often so that one felt good.”

Loturi enjoyed a special moment when his newly-signed brother William Akio was handed his debut as a first-half substitute.

Akio went on to contribute two assists during the Staggies’ rampant display.

With the pair having never played together, Akio’s arrival on the field was cherished by Loturi.

The 21-year-old added: “When I saw him come on the field I got pretty emotional. There were not tears, but it was just a good moment for me and our family, with where we have come from.

“Thinking about that when he came on was special as we have actually never played together.

“I think my family were just watching the updated scoresheets on Twitter. There was no stream so they couldn’t watch it. Hopefully we can catch up with them, though.”