Steven Ferguson explains why Ross County favour loan pathway over SPFL reserve league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Steven Ferguson explains why Ross County favour loan pathway over SPFL reserve league

By Andy Skinner
July 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Steven Ferguson.
Steven Ferguson.

Steven Ferguson says Ross County will look to loan out their young players rather than participate in the newly-returned SPFL reserve league.

Following a two-year absence, the Scottish reserve league will return for the first time since the 2019-20 season was paused due to Covid.

A 10-team league will commence on September 6, with Dundee United, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston and Motherwell the only top-flight sides involved.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have entered B teams into the Lowland League this term.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson says the Dingwall outfit have opted not to run a reserve team as they view loaning youngsters out as being a more valuable way of developing players.

Steven Ferguson

Ferguson, who was previously County’s academy director, said: “For where we are at the moment, and for what our strategy is, it’s not of any real benefit to us.

“We are lucky in the fact our young players can go and play men’s football on loan. We have really looked at getting them out and playing in the Highland League.

“The young lads that have come in have games provision lined up with the under-18s and club academy Scotland.

“But we want them playing in the Highland League, getting as much contact with men’s football as early as they can.”

Loan pathway has been fruitful for Staggies in past

Lewis-born pair Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright enjoyed successful loan stints with Brora Rangers in the early part of last term before being recalled to the Staggies first team for the second half of the season.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Brora Rangers.

County have already farmed Ryan MacLeman and Connall Ewan out to Forres Mechanics, while goalkeeper Logan Ross has returned to Lossiemouth following a successful loan last term.

Ferguson says loan deals provide the young Staggies players with the opportunity to develop while aiming to catch the eye of manager Malky Mackay.

He added: “This is one bit where we probably benefit by being in the Highlands.

“We have Highland League clubs in and around us, but the guys can train with us on a daily basis, still under the watchful eye of Malky and his staff.

“They get exposed to men’s football really early.

“Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright benefitted from that last season, as did Logan Ross who is a great example of that. He played nearly every game at Lossiemouth, after going there at 16 years of age.

“For a young goalkeeper, getting that many games under his belt in a very competitive league was great for him.

“We just feel with where we are at the moment, that’s a really good fit for us.”

Staggies have opted for different path since Development League success

County won the Development League title in 2017 under the guidance of future first team manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Stuart Kettlewell, while he was Ross County’s Development Squad manager in 2017.

At that point, County’s development squad was augmented by a number of players who had previously been on the books of other clubs.

Ferguson says the picture has since changed, adding: “In the past we have gone down the route of having a full reserve team, and a full development squad.

“We were carrying a squad of 20 players to make that happen.

“We won the Development League one of the last years it was there. There was a reserve team after that, but for our model and what we want to give to the players we feel us not going into that is better for our club.

“I understand city clubs needing it, but we feel for us to develop our young players the way we want to, we think what we are doing just now is a good fit for our club. We need to do what’s best for our young players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]