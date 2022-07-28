ANALYSIS: The five Ross County attacking options who have staked their claim to be in Malky Mackay’s opening day line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay will be spoilt for choice when he comes to select his attacking options for Ross County’s opening Premiership match against Hearts.

The Staggies make the trip to Tynecastle on Saturday, boosted by a successful Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

County qualified for the last-16 as group winners, only a point short of a perfect record.

Although the campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Buckie Thistle, from which the Staggies claimed the bonus point, some of their attacking threats became clear to see as the section progressed.

County finished the section with 11 goals to their name and only one conceded.

Mackay has been forced to construct a new-look attacking unit for the new campaign following the loss of Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

The Staggies boss does not appear to be short for options to fill that void with five fresh faces having each put forward a strong claim for a starting berth during the course of the last four games.

Assuming County continue to play the same formation, with three attackers supporting a main forward, Mackay will have some difficult decisions on his hands as to who gets the nod.

We look through the impact made so far by the creative outlets in contention for a starting spot against the Jambos.

Owura Edwards

Starts – 3

Sub apps – 1

Minutes played – 216

On-loan Bristol City winger Edwards has already caught the eye with his blistering pace. Despite being just 21, Edwards has plenty senior experience from previous loan stints at Grimsby Town, Exeter City and Colchester United. Edwards saved his most telling impact for his most recent outing, when he got off the mark for the Staggies with a quickfire five-minute double in the 7-0 victory over East Fife.

Josh Sims

Starts – 3

Sub apps – 1

Minutes played – 204

Sims is not technically a new signing having arrived in February, but he very much has the effect of one given he did not feature until the final game of the season. County have taken huge care over Sims’ return to action following an extensive period on the sidelines due to a string of health complications. The former Southampton player is eager to embrace a fresh start this summer and opened his Staggies account with a header in the 2-0 victory over Alloa Athletic.

Yan Dhanda

Starts – 3

Sub apps – 1

Minutes played – 198

County finally succeeded in a long pursuit of Dhanda when he was signed from Swansea City earlier in the summer. With 50 English Championship appearances to his name, County will be confident the 23-year-old can hit the ground running in Scottish football. Staggies assistant Don Cowie pinpointed Dhanda as having the attributes to fill the role vacated by Blair Spittal, who moved to Premiership rivals Motherwell. Dhanda has not yet found the net but he has shown undoubted technical ability, and made a telling impact with three direct assists in the triumph over East Fife.

Kazeem Olaigbe

Starts – 1

Sub apps – 3

Minutes played – 152

At 19, Olaigbe is the youngest of Mackay’s 10 summer recruits to this point. The loan switch to Dingwall will provide the Belgian with his first taste of senior football, however he has shown undoubted potential having netted 21 goals in all competitions for Southampton’s under-23s side last term. In doing so, he earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 player of the season award. Olaigbe has already shown his promise in County colours, with an excellent assist for Sims’ goal against Alloa, before he got off the mark with two goals within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute in the thumping win over East Fife.

William Akio

Starts – 0

Sub apps – 1

Minutes played – 55

Akio is County’s most recent arrival after completing his switch from Canadian side Valour FC. Despite capturing unfortunate headlines with a viral open goal miss in his final outing for his former club, Staggies supporters have made it clear how excited they are about the 24-year-old’s potential. Having only turned professional when joining Valour last May, Akio went on to net 10 goals in 40 appearances to catch County’s eye. After replacing Sims in the early stages of the victory over East Fife, Akio made an immediate impact by providing two second half assists, which Mackay will hope sets the tone for his stay in the Highlands.