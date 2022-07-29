Ross County Foundation relaunched with Dale Pryde-MacDonald to manage club’s charitable arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County Foundation relaunched with Dale Pryde-MacDonald to manage club’s charitable arm

By Andy Skinner
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:09 pm
Ross County's Victoria Park
Ross County's Victoria Park

Ross County have appointed Dale Pryde-MacDonald to head up the club’s newly-relaunched charitable foundation.

The Staggies have relaunched the Ross County Foundation, in an effort to strengthen their community work across the Highlands and Islands.

It will allow the club to transition its existing community team to the club’s charitable arm and extend its capabilities to engage in community-based initiatives.

The Ross County Community team is currently made up of four community coaches working in over 20 schools in the Highlands in addition to running soccer centres and holiday programmes.

The Community team also deliver a wide span of engagement programmes for people aged from three to 80 years old.

Media and communications manager Pryde-MacDonald has been appointed to the role of foundation manager, in addition to his existing role at the club. He will be tasked with overseeing operations, growth and future planning of the foundation.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “We are delighted to be re-launching the Foundation. It is a key pillar in our new strategy, and we now have a driver behind it who can hopefully take it to further success.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

“We have also noted the successes of other football clubs’ foundations and charitable trusts in strengthening their communities and we feel that it will give us the ability to strengthen our relationships in local communities across the Highlands.

“The foundation will continue to be an extension of the football club that aligns with the club’s strategy and future planning.

“For us to reach the success we are looking for, we needed somebody with third sector experience to lead the foundation in a new plan and strategy.

“Dale Pryde-MacDonald, who will also continue in his existing role with Ross County as media and communications manager, will utilise his previous experience in the third sector to shape the foundation.

“Dale, who will also take up the role of Foundation Manager, will look to mobilise and add to the existing community staff to further develop our community engagement across the Highlands and Islands.

“I am delighted Dale has accepted the role. Having worked with Dale over the past three-and-a-half years, I have seen how driven and determined he is and look forward to supporting him in this new role.”

Pryde-MacDonald said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for me. To be offered the chance to lead the foundation of a Premiership club is very humbling and I look forward to continuing the progress made by the community team over the last few years.

“Obviously in my current role over the past three-and-a-half years, I have supported the community team. I see the amount of hard work and passion they have put in and this gives us a fantastic platform for the future.

“I would like to thank Steven Ferguson, our board and our chairman for giving me this opportunity and look forward to this new chapter for our football club.”

