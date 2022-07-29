Ross County Foundation relaunched with Dale Pryde-MacDonald to manage club’s charitable arm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have appointed Dale Pryde-MacDonald to head up the club’s newly-relaunched charitable foundation.

The Staggies have relaunched the Ross County Foundation, in an effort to strengthen their community work across the Highlands and Islands.

It will allow the club to transition its existing community team to the club’s charitable arm and extend its capabilities to engage in community-based initiatives.

The Ross County Community team is currently made up of four community coaches working in over 20 schools in the Highlands in addition to running soccer centres and holiday programmes.

The Community team also deliver a wide span of engagement programmes for people aged from three to 80 years old.

Media and communications manager Pryde-MacDonald has been appointed to the role of foundation manager, in addition to his existing role at the club. He will be tasked with overseeing operations, growth and future planning of the foundation.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “We are delighted to be re-launching the Foundation. It is a key pillar in our new strategy, and we now have a driver behind it who can hopefully take it to further success.

“We have also noted the successes of other football clubs’ foundations and charitable trusts in strengthening their communities and we feel that it will give us the ability to strengthen our relationships in local communities across the Highlands.

“The foundation will continue to be an extension of the football club that aligns with the club’s strategy and future planning.

“For us to reach the success we are looking for, we needed somebody with third sector experience to lead the foundation in a new plan and strategy.

“Dale Pryde-MacDonald, who will also continue in his existing role with Ross County as media and communications manager, will utilise his previous experience in the third sector to shape the foundation.

“Dale, who will also take up the role of Foundation Manager, will look to mobilise and add to the existing community staff to further develop our community engagement across the Highlands and Islands.

“I am delighted Dale has accepted the role. Having worked with Dale over the past three-and-a-half years, I have seen how driven and determined he is and look forward to supporting him in this new role.”

Pryde-MacDonald said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for me. To be offered the chance to lead the foundation of a Premiership club is very humbling and I look forward to continuing the progress made by the community team over the last few years.

“Obviously in my current role over the past three-and-a-half years, I have supported the community team. I see the amount of hard work and passion they have put in and this gives us a fantastic platform for the future.

“I would like to thank Steven Ferguson, our board and our chairman for giving me this opportunity and look forward to this new chapter for our football club.”