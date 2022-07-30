Ross County fall to 2-1 opening day defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fall to 2-1 opening day defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle

By Andy Skinner
July 30, 2022, 4:58 pm
Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Ross County will feel their opening day 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle could have been a very different story.

The Staggies were firmly on top throughout the first half, and only denied the lead by a matter of inches in hitting the woodwork twice.

The home side emerged strongly after the break but unlike the Staggies they were able to capitalise, and looked to be well on their way to victory through goals from Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay.

Jordan White restored hope with a late goal, but it proved to be a mere consolation as County fell to their first opening day loss since 2016.

Although Malky Mackay’s men will justly feel unfortunate not to have taken something from the game, the problems they caused the Jambos in spells of the match will serve as an encouraging indication of the threats they will pose in this season’s Premiership.

Mackay came into the match with options to pick from, with numerous players having put forward a strong claim during the Premier Sports Cup.

His side included three league debutants, with Ben Purrington and Owura Edwards in from the start, along with Jordy Hiwula who was supported in leading the line by Dominic Samuel.

The Jambos were spearheaded by their marquee summer signing Lawrence Shankland, with the Scotland international the first player to threaten with a long-range effort which drifted wide following a quick counter-attack.

Jordan Tillson in action against Hearts.

County carved out a fine chance of their own on nine minutes, with Edwards showing rapid pace to get on the end of Jack Baldwin’s long ball, before doing well to hold it up for Hiwula whose mis-hit strike drifted wide.

The Staggies were settling well into the game and they created another opening on the quarter-hour mark. Hiwula’s cutback was met by a neat lay-off by Samuel into the path of Purrington, with the advancing fullback seeing his effort blocked behind by Nathaniel Atkinson.

County were beginning to dictate and they came within inches of an opener on 23 minutes. The lively Edwards provided a pinpoint cross from the left which was flicked towards goal by the head of Samuel, who watched on as his effort came back off the post with Craig Gordon static.

Just moments later Edwards once again had the beating of Gordon with a dipping strike, following a sublime piece of skill to beat Atkinson, however the woodwork once again denied the Staggies.

Dominic Samuel in action against Hearts.

The signs looked highly encouraging for the Staggies, who were also denied when Gordon got a strong hand to a deflected Hiwula effort.

Hearts offered little in the way of clear cut chances in the opening 45 minutes however County were still required to be on their toes, with Hearts debutant Alan Forrest running at goal but thwarted by an excellent clearance by Alex Iacovitti.

The home crowd were audibly restless as the first half wore on, and it was clear to see Hearts emerged intent on a strong start to the second period.

It took a fine goal-line clearance from former Jambo Connor Randall to deny Forrest on 49 minutes, after the winger had cut in from the right.

Forrest was not to be denied just short of the hour mark however. The home side worked the ball out to Alex Cochrane on the left, before he zipped a low ball across goal which Forrest was on hand to tuck past Laidlaw.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay looked to his bench in an effort to find a way back into the game, with Yan Dhanda and Kazeem Olaigbe replacing Edwards and Josh Sims.

County pushed for an equaliser, with Ross Callachan’s low drive from the edge of the box forcing a smart save by Gordon.

Hearts looked to have wrapped up the points on 77 minutes, with McKay latching on to a route one ball from defence before sidestepping the County defence as well as the sprawling Laidlaw before tucking home.

The Staggies restored hope within 90 seconds however when White, moments after coming on as a substitute, ran on to Jack Baldwin’s ball in behind before slotting underneath the body of Gordon.

County’s late push could not bring about a leveller however, with another tough fixture at home to Celtic their next opportunity to get off the mark for the campaign.

 

HEARTS (3-4-3) – Gordon 6; Sibbick 6, Halkett 7, Rowles 6; Atkinson 4 (Grant 28), M Smith 6, Haring 7, Cochrane 7; Forrest 8 (Devlin 78), Shankland 6 (Boyce 71), Mckay 7 (Halliday 78). Subs not used – Stewart, Mackay-Steven, Neilson, C Smith.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Randall 6 (Johnson 81), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 6; Callachan 6, Tillson 7; Sims 6 (Dhanda 63), Samuel 7 (White 76), Edwards 8 (Olaigbe 63); Hiwula 6. Subs not used – Eastwood, Loturi, Watson, Harmon, Paton.

Referee – David Dickinson 6

Attendance – 18,202

Man of the match: Alan Forrest

