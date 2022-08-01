Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards’ wizardly magic catches the eye at Tynecastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards’ wizardly magic catches the eye at Tynecastle

By Peter Mackay
August 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.

In what was one of the toughest possible games to kick off the 2022/23 season, Ross County were defeated at the hands of Robbie Nielsen’s new-look Heart of Midlothian.

Malky Mackay would have been desperate to put a stamp on proceedings by claiming an opening day victory at Tynecastle to show the league the ambition he has for his Staggies side this season.

It wasn’t to be however, as most punters would have predicted, the Jam Tarts rose to the challenge well and overcame a much-changed Ross County side.

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Gorgie side.

A first half of dominance from the Highlanders had the Capital side on the backfoot, with most of the possession and passing play lying in favour of the Staggies.

Owura Edwards was the best player on the park, as he used his pace and wizardly magic to drive County forward. He came close to scoring what would have been one of the goals of the season when his curling shot from the left cannoned off the crossbar.

Hearts’ Barrie McKay (L) and Ross County’s Ross Callachan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There were several other big chances for the Staggies who could have easily been ahead by half time, as Josh Sims and Dominic Samuel both had big chances to send the Staggies into half time leading.

Despite the concession of two goals -including one which was an individual moment of magic from Barrie Mckay – and an opening day loss, there really isn’t too much for Ross County fans to be disheartened or worried about at this point.

The league debutants settled well and stepped up to the level, and after a large spell of dominance against the third best side in the country, there are numerous reasons for the County faithful to still be feeling positive.

The return of William Akio will be crucial to helping Malky inject directness and raw pace into his already adequately performing attack. With a solid back line and more than comfortable amount of squad depth – County fans should be full of hope for claiming another top six finish, or maybe even more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]