Ross County’s new faces will benefit from difficult early Premiership tests, says Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes his new arrivals will benefit from their early taste of Scottish football’s most intense challenges.

The Staggies started their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Hearts on Saturday, in front of a sell-out Tynecastle crowd.

County face another difficult test when they welcome champions Celtic to Victoria Park on Saturday.

After games against St Mirren and Kilmarnock in the coming weeks, County end the month by facing Rangers at Ibrox, before they host Celtic again in the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay’s 10 summer signings have all come from outwith Scotland, and the Staggies boss feels facing some of the country’s top sides early on will serve them well for the campaign ahead.

He said: “We have a lot of new guys finding their way in Scottish football and that will settle down as they get to know each other and our patterns of play.

“It was always going to be a tough start.

“It’s what I talked to them about before they signed. Going to Tynecastle on the opening day, with the size of the crowd and quality of the team, and the pitch.

“That’s why I’m asking them to come and play in Scottish football.

“I could see some of them going ‘wow’ at the intensity of it and they really enjoyed it.”

First half display against Hearts among County’s best under Mackay

Mackay described County’s first half performance against Hearts as the best his side has played since he arrived at Dingwall last summer.

County hit the woodwork twice through Dominic Samuel and Owura Edwards, before the Jambos struck the decisive blows in the second period.

Despite having nothing to show for their efforts, Mackay is confident displays of a similar ilk will produce points in the coming weeks.

He added: “I was obviously frustrated to lose the game, but I was pleased with the performance – especially in the first half.

“I’d say the first half is probably as good as we have played at this football club in my time here.

“It was away from home, against one of the leading teams.

“We’ve got to be clinical and take our chances. When we didn’t, there was always that niggling thought that the quality of Hearts would come to the fore when they did get time in the game.

“I was delighted with the spirit with which we eventually came back at them, scoring and looking to find the equaliser.”

Staggies boss eager to ‘dial it up’ from last year

County are aiming to build on a fine campaign last year, which saw them finish sixth in Mackay’s maiden season in charge.

Mackay feels his summer arrivals have added competitiveness to his squad, with the Staggies boss eager to drive further improvement.

He added: “I want them to kick on and dial it up from last year.

“We’ve set ourselves certain standards and, most of the time last year, we showed a consistency in the identity we have.

“I want the new guys to come in and be part of it, embrace it, and bring it on even further.

“We’ve got the same amount of players, but we’ve now got a squad where there’s real competition for places.

“They’re getting used to the intensity at which we want them to train and now I can start to see training sessions where their level has gone up again.

“It is about gradually improving and consistently attaining certain levels. With that comes excellence.

“We’ll continue to push that and drive it, and not take anything less than the best.

“It’s what I know and believe produces high performance.”