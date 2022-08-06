Josh Sims confident Ross County can emulate last season’s top-six success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Sims confident Ross County can emulate last season’s top-six success

By Andy Skinner
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Josh SIms in action for Ross County.
Josh SIms in action for Ross County.

Josh Sims believes Ross County will have no concerns about emulating last season’s top-six finish if they play to their capabilities this year.

The Staggies finished in the top-half for the first time in six years last term, in Malky Mackay’s first season in charge.

Winger Sims was on the periphery of County’s squad for the final stretch of the campaign, having joined in February while in the midst of a rehabilitation programme that followed a string of health complications.

Although the Staggies missed out on a European spot in the closing weeks of the season, Sims feels the Dingwall side have assembled a squad more than capable of sustaining another challenge this time around.

Sims said: “I remember the way the changing room was at Aberdeen, how excited and happy everyone was.

“It was not just for that game but for the achievement of getting into the top-six.

Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at at Pittodrie.

“It was a big knock we didn’t get into the European spot, but that doesn’t take away from the massive achievement of getting into the top six.

“We’ve got to take that feeling we had when we didn’t get into Europe, and use it as a motivation to not be feeling like that again.

“It’s just about trying to get to that next step.

“The manager in training has said the season is down to us. We don’t have to worry about the other teams that are going to be around us.

“If we play how we know we can play, and how we showed in the Hearts game at times, we shouldn’t have an issue with trying to get into the top six. We should have it nailed down.

“That’s just through confidence, doing what the manager says and taking that into the games.”

Healthy competition bodes well for consistency

Sims faces added competition for a starting berth in Mackay’s side this season, with Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Yan Dhanda drafted in over the summer.

William Akio was another summer arrival, although he faces several weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Having put in an impressive display in their opening fixture against Hearts, albeit falling to a 2-1 defeat, Sims feels the new-look Staggies are building a strong understanding.

Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.

The former Southampton player added: “That was the first league game that we played together. It’s still early days, in the first game of the season we have already shown we work well as a unit.

“It’s exciting going forward. We are still learning it but once we build the relationships on the park, and understand how each other play, down the line I’d say we will be a lot more fluent.

“Competition is always good. When you have got more than one person fighting for a position, it takes both of you up to another level.

“You are not resting, thinking you are going to play at the weekend regardless.

“In training every week you have got to be on your top form to show the manager you should be playing at the weekend.

“It’s only good having that competition, and everyone here wants to play.

“You’ve got to show why that should be you in the starting 11.”

Staggies aiming to land a blow on champions

County welcome champions Celtic to Victoria Park today, with Sims eager to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s men do not have it all their own way.

Ange Postecoglou.

The 25-year-old added: “The bigger teams expect for it to be easy for them, so when it actually isn’t they almost don’t know how to react to it. They are so used to having everything their way, they are comfortable and can pick any pass they want.

“When you get into their faces they are not used to it, so we can take that same concept into the game against Celtic. We will show no fear and see how it goes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]