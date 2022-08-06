Josh Sims confident Ross County can emulate last season’s top-six success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Sims believes Ross County will have no concerns about emulating last season’s top-six finish if they play to their capabilities this year.

The Staggies finished in the top-half for the first time in six years last term, in Malky Mackay’s first season in charge.

Winger Sims was on the periphery of County’s squad for the final stretch of the campaign, having joined in February while in the midst of a rehabilitation programme that followed a string of health complications.

Although the Staggies missed out on a European spot in the closing weeks of the season, Sims feels the Dingwall side have assembled a squad more than capable of sustaining another challenge this time around.

Sims said: “I remember the way the changing room was at Aberdeen, how excited and happy everyone was.

“It was not just for that game but for the achievement of getting into the top-six.

“It was a big knock we didn’t get into the European spot, but that doesn’t take away from the massive achievement of getting into the top six.

“We’ve got to take that feeling we had when we didn’t get into Europe, and use it as a motivation to not be feeling like that again.

“It’s just about trying to get to that next step.

“The manager in training has said the season is down to us. We don’t have to worry about the other teams that are going to be around us.

“If we play how we know we can play, and how we showed in the Hearts game at times, we shouldn’t have an issue with trying to get into the top six. We should have it nailed down.

“That’s just through confidence, doing what the manager says and taking that into the games.”

Healthy competition bodes well for consistency

Sims faces added competition for a starting berth in Mackay’s side this season, with Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Yan Dhanda drafted in over the summer.

William Akio was another summer arrival, although he faces several weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Having put in an impressive display in their opening fixture against Hearts, albeit falling to a 2-1 defeat, Sims feels the new-look Staggies are building a strong understanding.

The former Southampton player added: “That was the first league game that we played together. It’s still early days, in the first game of the season we have already shown we work well as a unit.

“It’s exciting going forward. We are still learning it but once we build the relationships on the park, and understand how each other play, down the line I’d say we will be a lot more fluent.

“Competition is always good. When you have got more than one person fighting for a position, it takes both of you up to another level.

“You are not resting, thinking you are going to play at the weekend regardless.

“In training every week you have got to be on your top form to show the manager you should be playing at the weekend.

“It’s only good having that competition, and everyone here wants to play.

“You’ve got to show why that should be you in the starting 11.”

Staggies aiming to land a blow on champions

County welcome champions Celtic to Victoria Park today, with Sims eager to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s men do not have it all their own way.

The 25-year-old added: “The bigger teams expect for it to be easy for them, so when it actually isn’t they almost don’t know how to react to it. They are so used to having everything their way, they are comfortable and can pick any pass they want.

“When you get into their faces they are not used to it, so we can take that same concept into the game against Celtic. We will show no fear and see how it goes.”