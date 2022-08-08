Fan view: Ross County have shown they can mix it with Premiership’s best in defeats to Hearts and Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Losing back-to-back games to start a league season will not generally create an overriding feeling of positivity – but Ross County have done exactly that.

Of course, it would be a much better if County hadn’t lost their Premiership away opener at Hearts and Saturday’s Dingwall curtain-raiser against Celtic, but – in defeat to those top sides – we’ve advertised some of our best traits, giving fans a glimpse of what could be to come this campaign.

The Staggies have delivered the results which were expected of them – losing to last season’s first and third-placed sides. However, the results on paper don’t reflect how the matches have played out.

Malky Mackay’s new-look County side showed flamboyant flashes of dominance against Celtic and more notably at Tynecastle against Hearts.

The core of the team looks strong, as longer serving players are starting to play the Malky way naturally.

Despite the concession of five goals in the opening two, the Staggies have a formidable and reliable centre-back duo in Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti, who seem to always be improving together. The pair are crucial for County and are part of the experienced spine of the side, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw behind them and Jordan Tillson and Ross Callachan ahead in midfield.

The big talking point over the summer was the loss of Malky’s two-star men in attack, Regan Charles-Cook and Joe Hungbo.

However, the manager and Enda Barron look to have unearthed players for the club who could be just as good as the pair.

William Akio looks like he’ll be a direct replacement for Hungbo when he’s fit, while Owura Edwards has shown he’s a technically-gifted, nimble winger whose abilities could see him replace the goals lost through the departure of Charles-Cook.

Going into a game off the back of losing twice in row isn’t generally the best thing for confidence.

But, it genuinely feels like playing Hearts and Celtic early on for County, and showing they can mix it, could pay dividends as they head to Paisley to take on St Mirren next weekend.

It appears to be the perfect opportunity to properly kick-start the season and for the Staggies to pick up their first Premiership points.