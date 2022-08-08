Fan view: Ross County have shown they can mix it with Premiership’s best in defeats to Hearts and Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Fan view: Ross County have shown they can mix it with Premiership’s best in defeats to Hearts and Celtic

By Peter Mackay
August 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic.
Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic.

Losing back-to-back games to start a league season will not generally create an overriding feeling of positivity – but Ross County have done exactly that.

Of course, it would be a much better if County hadn’t lost their Premiership away opener at Hearts and Saturday’s Dingwall curtain-raiser against Celtic, but – in defeat to those top sides – we’ve advertised some of our best traits, giving fans a glimpse of what could be to come this campaign.

The Staggies have delivered the results which were expected of them – losing to last season’s first and third-placed sides. However, the results on paper don’t reflect how the matches have played out.

Malky Mackay’s new-look County side showed flamboyant flashes of dominance against Celtic and more notably at Tynecastle against Hearts.

The core of the team looks strong, as longer serving players are starting to play the Malky way naturally.

Despite the concession of five goals in the opening two, the Staggies have a formidable and reliable centre-back duo in Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti, who seem to always be improving together. The pair are crucial for County and are part of the experienced spine of the side, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw behind them and Jordan Tillson and Ross Callachan ahead in midfield.

The big talking point over the summer was the loss of Malky’s two-star men in attack, Regan Charles-Cook and Joe Hungbo.

However, the manager and Enda Barron look to have unearthed players for the club who could be just as good as the pair.

William Akio looks like he’ll be a direct replacement for Hungbo when he’s fit, while Owura Edwards has shown he’s a technically-gifted, nimble winger whose abilities could see him replace the goals lost through the departure of Charles-Cook.

Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.

Going into a game off the back of losing twice in row isn’t generally the best thing for confidence.

But, it genuinely feels like playing Hearts and Celtic early on for County, and showing they can mix it, could pay dividends as they head to Paisley to take on St Mirren next weekend.

It appears to be the perfect opportunity to properly kick-start the season and for the Staggies to pick up their first Premiership points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]