Alex Iacovitti determined to convert promising Ross County displays into points

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is frustrated his side have no points to show for promising performances in their opening two matches.

The Staggies went down 3-1 against Celtic on Saturday, with the Hoops triumphing courtesy of two late goals.

It followed up a 2-1 opening day loss to Hearts at Tynecastle, in which the Dingwall outfit drew plaudits for their display.

Having been on course to take a point against the Premiership champions, Iacovitti felt his side were the architects of their own downfall.

Iacovitti said: “We are playing some good stuff, but the frustrating thing is we have nothing to show for it.

“We need to be more resilient. In the last 10 minutes, it was a set-piece goal, which is really disappointing.

“We worked on these types of things. It wasn’t as if it was a wonder goal that carved us open, it was a set-piece at the end of the day. For the last one, we just made a mess of it coming from our own free-kick. We are really disappointed with that.

“It’s not like us, we are usually really organised.

“There was a five or 10-minute spell where I thought we had them. On another day we would take our chance, work the set-piece better from our free-kick and maybe get something out of the game.

“It’s just really frustrating.

“We’ve got positives to take with the football we are playing, everyone is gelling well. The hard thing is we’ve got nothing to show for it, but we’ve just got to dig in now and go into Saturday.”

County aiming to get off the mark in Paisley

Malky Mackay’s men will aim to get off the mark for the campaign when they make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

Although they have faced two of last season’s top three, Iacovitti is making no excuses about the level of opposition his side have faced.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s how far we have come. The manager says it doesn’t matter about the badge or anything like that, it’s who we are playing against at the end of the day.

“We believe we are as good as anyone in the league. We know the Old Firm have got a load of money and they’ve got top class players.

“At the same time, we feel on our day we can challenge anyone.

“With the fixtures, we are looking at games we should be taking points from. Last season we had a bit of a tough start, but after the first 10 games we got our rhythm going and everyone started gelling together.

“We picked up some nice results and got ourselves into the top-six.

“That was last season. This season is massive for us, we really want to kick on now.”

New arrivals already up to speed

Mackay has overseen a summer of transition at Victoria Park, with 10 new additions to the County squad.

Iacovitti feels the fresh arrivals are ready to make their mark on the Premiership.

He added: “The timing the new guys came in was brilliant. They came in before our trip to Italy, so they had plenty of time to get to know the boys on and off the pitch.

“As we saw from the games against Celtic and Hearts, they know what they are doing.

“They are switched on, they have been in the door for a long time now.

“The boys came in quite early, so they got to grips with what they are about and what the manager wants.

“There is no excuse about them still gelling, we know what we are about. Bring on next Saturday.”