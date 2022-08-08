Malky Mackay using own experience of cruciate ligament injury to help Ross County striker Alex Samuel’s road back to fitness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is drawing on his own personal experience to assist forward Alex Samuel through his rehabilitation following a cruciate ligament injury.

Welshman Samuel has not played since a substitute appearance in the 2-0 loss to Hibernian in February, having suffered the injury in training shortly afterwards.

Although Mackay described the cause of the injury as “innocuous”, it is expected to keep Samuel out of action until the turn of the year.

It came as a huge setback in an already frustrating spell for Samuel, who has made just six outings since making the switch from Wycombe Wanderers last summer.

Mackay suffered a similar injury in his own playing career, during his time with Celtic.

Former defender Mackay recovered to win three successive promotions with Norwich City, West Ham and Watford, and was also capped by the Scotland national team.

Mackay assisting rehabilitation

That gave Mackay the knowledge to help in compiling a rehabilitation plan for Samuel, and the Staggies boss insists the 26-year-old’s mental wellbeing is of key importance in the process.

Mackay said: “It was so innocuous – and that’s what they are.

“Mine was innocuous, very few cruciate injuries are to do with a tackle.

“He just turned the wrong way, and the pressure cracked his knee.

“This is one of those injuries where you know exactly how long it’s going to be.

“In the last 20 years of cruciate ligament injuries, things have got better, but only to a point.

“You know it’s going to be at least nine months, maybe 10, 11 or 12 months depending on how you react when you come back.

“You gauge that, and then we drew up a plan with him, the doctor and the physio for time off, time working at the club, and time working elsewhere.

“People’s mental capacity need to be relaxed as well.

“I’ve had that injury myself, so I’ve been through this, and I know how difficult it is for the player.

“At times it can be lonely, at times there’s everything going through your head about your career, what you’re doing, and asking why me – what’s going to happen to me next? Where’s my life going?

“You get so many hours where you’re working away when other things are going on with the group, so we’re very careful to make sure that he’s got people with him working with him. He’s a great lad.”

Full recovery will be made if Samuel is not rushed back

Mackay says patience is key in Samuel’s road back to fitness, insisting he can make a successful recovery if time is taken in his recovery.

He added: “He has been with the group at times, he’s had time off to go and see his family down the road.

“There have been times where he’s working somewhere else to give him a change of scenery.

“It’s important that you get somebody you can trust when you’re in that position as well. You need to have a physio or a member of staff with that trust element there, where they’re looking after you, so we’ve done that as well.

“Gavin Partridge, our number two physio, has been very close with him over the summer months.

“It’s just a time thing – you’ve got to make sure that physically they come back right, and you don’t rush it.

“If you don’t rush it, there’s nothing wrong with it for the next 10 years. It’s a really bad injury, but it’s one that can be completely fixed, and you can last another 10 years, which is what I did.

“That’s only if you do it properly, rehab properly and don’t rush it. That’s where he is at the moment.”