Michael Fraser believes solid Ross County foundations are crucial for attackers to thrive

Michael Fraser believes keeping consistent defensive foundations will be key to Ross County’s success this season.

The Staggies have undergone another summer of transition, with Malky Mackay bringing in 10 fresh faces.

Although County have a new-look attacking setup, their opening two matches against Hearts and Celtic have shown continuity at the back from last season.

Team captain Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti have formed a formidable partnership at centre-half, while goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has also retained his place.

Connor Randall has started the first two matches at right-back, although the Englishman suffered a leg injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic.

‘I’d sooner have the guys at the back settled’

Former Staggies goalkeeper Fraser feels a strong understanding across the backline is key in allowing County’s forward players to thrive.

Fraser said: “They were very unlucky against Hearts, having been the better team for a long spell in the game.

“They have made some exciting signings, which they had last year as well.

“The club have managed to keep their centre-halves, as well as Ross Laidlaw in goals. You still need continuity.

“That is a good thing. You want your goalkeeper and centre-halves to keep that understanding, and they have been pretty solid.

“It means the new guys have a platform to play off, and it seems like they have a lot of pace in their team.

“They need continuity in attack as well, but I would sooner have the guys at the back settled and then work from there.

“Generally if your forwards do well, they get a move. We saw that with Regan Charles-Cook, while Joseph Hungbo went back to Watford.

“They are good players who were going to get moves, but it is good to have guys that have been there for a few years that are steady.”

Top-flight success crucial for local area

County are now in their 10th top-flight campaign from the last 11 seasons, with Fraser having been part of the Staggies side which first won promotion in 2012.

Fraser feels the prolonged period of success at Scottish football’s highest level, along with Caley Thistle in the Championship, is crucial for the prospects of young players from the Highlands.

He added: “It is a big deal, although you are kind of used to it now.

“Caley Thistle were obviously up before. Especially at Caley Thistle, there are young guys from this area who are getting the chance to play professional football.

“A lot of great players from up here over the years never had that chance.

“I would like to see a few more at County, but they have got a different model and they are doing well with it.

“Theoretically, the chance is still there if they are good enough.

“Even having two full-time teams in the Highlands is great, because when we were growing up it was mostly the Highland League and then the Third Division.”