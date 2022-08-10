Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Connor Randall and William Akio’s return to fitness will take ‘months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Connor Randall and William Akio’s return to fitness will take ‘months’

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 10, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County full-back Connor Randall will be sidelined for months.
Defender Connor Randall and new striker William Akio will be sidelined for months rather than weeks, according to Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Right-back Randall suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday’s 3-1 home league loss against Celtic that will keep him out “for a significant period of time”, according to the Scottish Premiership club.

Boss Mackay confirmed this will mean a timescale of months, as it will for forward William Akio, who recently made his debut from the bench in their 7-0 Premier Sports Cup rout of East Fife.

A knee injury suffered late in that game proved to be more troublesome than thought for the player, who is a recent signing from Canadian outfit Valour FC.

Mackay heaped praise on 26-year-old Randall, who is an important figure on and off the park at the Dingwall club.

He said: “With Connor, it was incredibly unfortunate what happened there.

“He has been absolutely terrific since I arrived. I know he has had injury problems and struggled for a run of games, but we managed to get him through pre-season last year and he was looking really strong.

“He had another really strong pre-season this year, he never missed a day, and he was one of the most consistent players we had last season.

“He’s a really good pro, and is quietly quite a force at the club in the way he goes about his business.

“I’m disappointed for him, because I thought he was terrific in the first half against Daizen Maeda.

“I’m disappointed for him, but it’s very clear cut what has happened to him, and there’s a very specific way of that bone setting for him to come back as normal once we get near the back end of the year.”

Akio ‘tidy-up’ operation is success

Akio, 24, made a terrific impact in that East Fife game, providing two assists in an entertaining afternoon in Dingwall.

Mackay confirmed the knee operation has been a success and it’s now the road to recovery for the goal-getter.

He said: “William’s surgery has been done, and he came through that really well.

“It’s just a matter of recovery now, and it was a relatively minor tidy up of part of his cartilage.

William Akio in debut action for Ross County against East Fife.

“It’s just the normal rehab from that now, there’s nothing incredibly serious about that. Obviously, he had to have the operation, but that’s something lots of people have.

“It was really unfortunate that it happened on the pitch, but these things happen.”

When asked specifically for timescales on the duo, the manager added: “We’re talking months for both of them.

“With a broken bone, that’s going to have to heal, and it’s the same with a cartilage injury.”

Mackay ‘grateful’ to supporters

County this week confirmed, for the visit of Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup tie on August 31, away fans will be housed in two stands at the Global Energy Stadium.

This followed a lower-than-hoped-for ticket uptake by home supporters for Saturday’s league encounter between the sides.

Mackay urged Staggies fans to rally round and support their team, to further enhance the bond he feels is growing stronger between them and the players.

He said: “My message is just to keep coming to support our team.

“I give great credit to all our fans who keep coming and supporting the club in these times.

Celtic’s Moritz Jenz scores in their 3-1 weekend win over Ross County.

“We had a very difficult period during Covid, so to then get fans back made it a great atmosphere towards the end of last season.

“The last five home games we had last season the stadium was nearly full.

“They had a great connection to the team, really enjoying how we play, so I’m very grateful to the fans for that.

“In the times that we’re in financially, anyone who pay to come and see the club I’m absolutely delighted about.

“I want to make sure that my team goes out there and puts on a show for them, because I really appreciate the fans we’ve got here.”

