Ross County defender Connor Randall sidelined for ‘significant period’ with leg fracture

Ross County have confirmed defender Connor Randall faces a “significant period of time” on the sidelines due to a fracture in his leg.

Randall suffered the injury as he slid in for a challenge with Celtic winger Jota, in the latter stages of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat.

Following the match, County boss Malky Mackay said: “He’s in a boot and we will go to hospital with him and see how he is. It was an awkward fall after him and Jota clashed. There is an issue there.”

The Staggies have since released a statement which confirms the 26-year-old has suffered a fractured bone in his leg.

The statement said: “We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday’s match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time.

“Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before.”

The absence of Randall is a blow for the Staggies, with the Englishman making 32 appearances last season to help the Dingwall outfit finish sixth in the Premiership.