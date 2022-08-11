Ross County’s rapid rise has opened rivals’ eyes to their threat, insists manager Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s rapid rise has opened rivals’ eyes to their threat, insists manager Malky Mackay

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay reckons Ross County are viewed as more dangerous opponents following their stunning top-half Premiership finish last season.

The Staggies manager is preparing his team for their third league game of the campaign as they seek their first points in an away clash against St Mirren – who have also yet to collect a point.

In what was Mackay’s first year in charge, County recovered from a winless 10-game start to surge into sixth position and even threaten Motherwell and Dundee United for a European berth.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

So far, they’ve given Hearts a scare in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle, then competed well in a 3-1 home defeat against champions Celtic.

Mackay reckons onlookers, in general, are thinking differently about his club – although the managers will always be wary of their opponents.

He said: “I do think people might have a perception change, slightly – why wouldn’t you?

“If you look at the last couple of years, Livingston made that top six and the following season people don’t think: ‘little Livingston’. They think: ‘be careful’.

“There will be that perception of ‘be careful’ against Ross County.

“But I don’t think you’ll find managers underestimating anyone in this division.

“Any manager worth their salt takes every team in this league seriously – I certainly haven’t approached one game in this division thinking: ‘this’ll be fine’.

“If you start that in your managerial career, good luck – it’s a slippery slope.

“Every team we play, I’m very conscious of the dangers of them.  That’s just the respect that you should give.

“As managers, we’re all working very hard to get that edge and win the game.

“If a team is on a bad run, you’re actually thinking: ‘this could be the day they pull it out of the bag’.”

Striking balance at both ends of park

Mackay is fairly satisfied his entertaining team also have the ability to limit the chances of the sides they face at the other end of the pitch.

He added: “One of the early criticisms we had here last season was the goals we lost and that was something we obviously worked to cut out, those individual errors.

“That also came with a settled back four.

Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic. He’s also a big presence in the Staggies’ defence.

“The centre-back partnership is now very stable alongside our full-backs. That makes a big difference.

“I want us to be tough to score against and at the same time offer a threat.

“It isn’t an easy balance or emphasis to strike between tactical discipline when attacking versus not committing enough to score a goal. That’s a balance we need to strike.”

No rush for further new signings

With 10 players in the door so far in this transfer window, County are clicking into shape as a new-look side.

Although defender Connor Randall and forward William Akio are sidelined through injury, Mackay insists that doesn’t mean they are looking to add further.

He said: “There’s nothing in the works.

“We’ve obviously lost Connor – he’s fractured a bone in his leg unfortunately, so we’re going to lose him for a sustained period of time.

“We’ve lost William Akio for a period of time as well, so we’ve got two extensive injuries.

“That doesn’t mean anything in terms of bringing anyone in, because last Saturday our club captain (Keith Watson) didn’t make the bench.

“I’m delighted with the business we did early in the summer and, unless something really dramatic jumped out at us in the last week or so of the window, there’s nothing that I’m targeting right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]