Ross County’s rapid rise has opened rivals’ eyes to their threat, insists manager Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay reckons Ross County are viewed as more dangerous opponents following their stunning top-half Premiership finish last season.

The Staggies manager is preparing his team for their third league game of the campaign as they seek their first points in an away clash against St Mirren – who have also yet to collect a point.

In what was Mackay’s first year in charge, County recovered from a winless 10-game start to surge into sixth position and even threaten Motherwell and Dundee United for a European berth.

So far, they’ve given Hearts a scare in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle, then competed well in a 3-1 home defeat against champions Celtic.

Mackay reckons onlookers, in general, are thinking differently about his club – although the managers will always be wary of their opponents.

He said: “I do think people might have a perception change, slightly – why wouldn’t you?

“If you look at the last couple of years, Livingston made that top six and the following season people don’t think: ‘little Livingston’. They think: ‘be careful’.

“There will be that perception of ‘be careful’ against Ross County.

“But I don’t think you’ll find managers underestimating anyone in this division.

“Any manager worth their salt takes every team in this league seriously – I certainly haven’t approached one game in this division thinking: ‘this’ll be fine’.

“If you start that in your managerial career, good luck – it’s a slippery slope.

“Every team we play, I’m very conscious of the dangers of them. That’s just the respect that you should give.

“As managers, we’re all working very hard to get that edge and win the game.

“If a team is on a bad run, you’re actually thinking: ‘this could be the day they pull it out of the bag’.”

Striking balance at both ends of park

Mackay is fairly satisfied his entertaining team also have the ability to limit the chances of the sides they face at the other end of the pitch.

He added: “One of the early criticisms we had here last season was the goals we lost and that was something we obviously worked to cut out, those individual errors.

“That also came with a settled back four.

“The centre-back partnership is now very stable alongside our full-backs. That makes a big difference.

“I want us to be tough to score against and at the same time offer a threat.

“It isn’t an easy balance or emphasis to strike between tactical discipline when attacking versus not committing enough to score a goal. That’s a balance we need to strike.”

No rush for further new signings

With 10 players in the door so far in this transfer window, County are clicking into shape as a new-look side.

Although defender Connor Randall and forward William Akio are sidelined through injury, Mackay insists that doesn’t mean they are looking to add further.

He said: “There’s nothing in the works.

“We’ve obviously lost Connor – he’s fractured a bone in his leg unfortunately, so we’re going to lose him for a sustained period of time.

We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday's match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time. Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before 💙 pic.twitter.com/tTSlMyuf7y — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 10, 2022

“We’ve lost William Akio for a period of time as well, so we’ve got two extensive injuries.

“That doesn’t mean anything in terms of bringing anyone in, because last Saturday our club captain (Keith Watson) didn’t make the bench.

“I’m delighted with the business we did early in the summer and, unless something really dramatic jumped out at us in the last week or so of the window, there’s nothing that I’m targeting right now.”