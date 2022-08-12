Expect the unexpected in this season’s Premiership, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay reckons last season’s Premiership showcased why anything is possible.

In what was his first year in charge, the Dingwall club’s boss led an overhaul of players almost from scratch.

He then got his new group bedded into life in the top-flight, then drove them on to an impressive sixth-place finish.

Tam Courts perhaps surprisingly took Dundee United to fourth-place and into Europe, while Motherwell shook off inconsistent form to land in fifth spot.

Well ended five points ahead of County and, as a result, made it into the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, where they were knocked out by Irish side Sligo Rovers last month.

Mackay takes his team to Paisley on Saturday as County – and their hosts St Mirren – aim to get their first points of the season.

County lost 2-1 at Hearts on day one, then performed well but were beaten 3-1 at home by champions Celtic last weekend.

The Paisley Saints slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Motherwell to start with then were defeated 4-1 at Aberdeen, with a red card for former Dons defender Declan Gallagher proving costly.

Mackay pointed out a few shocks in the Premiership last season underline why no team can be pigeon-holed into any one potential category.

‘We’ll take everyone on their merits’

Hibs finished eighth, Aberdeen were the 10th-placed team, and St Johnstone needed a play-off final win against Caley Thistle to remain in the division.

Mackay said: “We managed to achieve the top six last season, but I don’t think we can expect anything.

“Last year showed that – the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs ended up lower than people expected. I don’t think people expected us and maybe even Motherwell to be in the top six.

“St Johnstone went from winning two cups to being in the play-off, so I don’t think there’s an expectation of where anyone will end up.

“We just take everyone on their merits.

“Everyone in this division takes each other seriously.

“We’re a different animal again this year, because we’ve lost 10 players, and a lot of clubs have seen a lot of movement in terms of incomings and outgoings.”

Big changes over summer in Paisley

Former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson took over at Paisley in February and – like Mackay – he’s been busy reshaping his squad.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson, defender Gallagher, midfielders Keanu Baccus, Mark O’Hara and Ryan Strain, and forwards Jonah Ayunga and Toyosi Olusanya have all joined the Saints.

The new arrivals make St Mirren instantly different from how they finished in May and Mackay is on red alert ahead of the weekend clash.

He said: “Stephen has now had a transfer window to put his own stamp on the team, so I’m very wary of that.

“It makes a big difference. It’s never easy for any manager to come into the same group of players that a manager has left – in most circumstances at least.

“It’s away from home and it’s going to be a really tough game – I’m under no illusions that any game in this division will be easy.”

New St Mirren Park is fine stage

Last season, the sides’ meeting in Paisley ended in a goalless draw, while it was one win each in the games in Dingwall.

Mackay, in his role as performance director at the Scottish FA, was used to using St Mirren’s home ground and is sure his team will relish going there.

He added: “It’s a lovely surface and one I used regularly with Scotland under-21s. They are good people down there and it was a great venue for the under-21s.

“St Mirren really looked after Scotland, ran it well and the pitch was always superb.

“I found that last year with Ross County, too.

“Stephen and St Mirren are going to want to have a scalp. I’m sure they’ll be looking to take three points from us.”

County are expected to be at full-strength, other than injured duo Connor Randall and William Akio.