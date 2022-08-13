Ross County crash to defeat at St Mirren as Richard Tait cracker decides league contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County crash to defeat at St Mirren as Richard Tait cracker decides league contest

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 13, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 8:52 pm
Richard Tait fires St Mirren ahead with a superb goal against Ross County.
Richard Tait fires St Mirren ahead with a superb goal against Ross County.

Ross County slipped to the foot of the Premiership as they were edged out 1-0 at St Mirren – thanks to a swerving strike by Richard Tait just after the break.

The result allowed the Paisley side to leapfrog their opponents and move into ninth spot and County are the only team yet to get off the mark after three outings.

The Dingwall team fell to 2-1 and 3-1 defeats against Hearts and Celtic respectively in a tough opening fortnight, although there were signs of encouragement within those performances.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan, left, and St Mirren’s Curtis Main in action.

The Paisley club were also pointless before kick-off, with their 4-1 loss at Aberdeen following a 1-0 home reversal against Motherwell.

Their efforts at Pittodrie last week were not helped by a first-half red card for ex-Dons defender Declan Gallagher, which meant he was suspended today.

Former County captain Marcus Fraser returned to the fold to take his place at the back.

County manager Malky Mackay made three changes from the side which went down to two late goals against champions Celtic a week ago.

Right-back Connor Randall suffered a broken bone in his leg in that match, which has sidelined him for a period of several months, with striker William Akio also out following a knee operation.

He was replaced by ex-Middlesbrough player Callum Johnson for his first league start.

Owura Edwards and Josh Sims were also handed starts, with Jordan Tillson and Ben Paton dropping to the bench, with club captain Keith Watson also added to the squad.

County club captain Keith Watson was back on the bench.

County had made four winless trips to New St Mirren Park since a Liam Boyce hat-trick sunk the Saints in a 3-0 victory.

Last season, the sides met three times, with the Highlanders finishing in sixth position, three places higher than the Buddies.

It was level-pegging, with one win apiece with a draw thrown in for good measure, so another close contest was expected.

Buddies had best of play in first half

The mist gave way to the baking sunshine in Paisley, adding to the occasion, with the pitch in immaculate condition.

St Mirren were on the front foot from the off and Greg Kiltie was brought down by Jack Baldwin early on, earning the visiting defender a yellow card from referee Grant Irvine.

Midfielder Ryan Strain then left fly from distance, although was several feet off target with his effort.

It was competitive too, with Saints’ Jonah Ayunga and County’s Alex Iacovitti going nose-to-nose before exchanging a few words of warning perhaps to one another.

Ayunga was then ever so close to opening the scoring when he unleashed a low drive which bounced off the left post, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. The chance was created after Keanu Baccus won the ball in midfield and moved it on with pace.

While Sims was receiving treatment on the pitch on 20 minutes, the players took the welcome chance of an unscheduled water break.

Ross County during a water break in the first half.

A misplaced pass by left-back Ben Purrington summed up how County were not in the running as an attacking force as the clocked ticked towards half an hour of play.

That changed a few minutes later when Edwards burst down the left, out-paced Fraser, fed the ball to Dominic Samuel, whose effort was pushed wide by defender Charles Dunne.

Nothing came from the corner earned, but it was a sharp reminder than County have attacking ability too.

The visitors had one more opportunity before the break when Sims crossed from the right and Edwards sliced his shot, although the ball did appear to strike his arm.

St Mirren had time for one final warning in the first half as Baccus tore in on goal, but guided his shot over Laidlaw’s crossbar.

Saints march ahead thanks to Tait

Mackay made two changes at the start of the second half with Purrington and Samuel replaced by George Harmon and Jordan White.

Ross County’s Ben Purrington and St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus.

However, just five minutes after the restart, the Paisley side were in front when Ayunga lined up Tait and he curled a beauty of a shot from the edge of the box out of Laidlaw’s reach. It was a goal of top quality.

County were almost level on 62 minutes when a pin-point cross from Johnson was met by Edwards, but his header came off the post and out of play. It was a fresh warning for the hosts.

Another water-break was permitted and it came at a point where the Staggies were knocking on the door.

Sub Kazeem Oliagbe came closest to getting the Staggies on the scoresheet when his low effort was pushed away by Carson late on.

However, Saints could not find a way through for a second, nor County to snatch a point and the happy hosts celebrated their first Premiership win of the season.

Next Saturday, County welcome Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to the Global Energy Stadium, while St Mirren head to Dundee United.

ST MIRREN (3-5-2) – Carson 6, Tait 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ayunga 7 (Greive 90), Main 6 (Brophy 69), Kiltie 6 (O’Hara 69), Erhahon 6 (Flynn 87), Baccus 7, Dunne 6, Fraser 6, Strain 6. Subs not used – Urminsky (GK), Henderson, Olusanya, Offord, Kenny.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6, Purrington 6 (Harmon 46), Cancola 6 (Dhanda 77), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6, Callachan 6, Samuel 6 (White 46), Sims 6 (Paton 86), Johnson 6, Hiwula 6 (Olaigbe 59). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Loturi, Watson, Tillson.

Referee – Grant Irvine.

Attendance – 4557.

Man of the match – Jonah Ayunga.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]