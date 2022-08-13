Ross County crash to defeat at St Mirren as Richard Tait cracker decides league contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County slipped to the foot of the Premiership as they were edged out 1-0 at St Mirren – thanks to a swerving strike by Richard Tait just after the break.

The result allowed the Paisley side to leapfrog their opponents and move into ninth spot and County are the only team yet to get off the mark after three outings.

The Dingwall team fell to 2-1 and 3-1 defeats against Hearts and Celtic respectively in a tough opening fortnight, although there were signs of encouragement within those performances.

The Paisley club were also pointless before kick-off, with their 4-1 loss at Aberdeen following a 1-0 home reversal against Motherwell.

Their efforts at Pittodrie last week were not helped by a first-half red card for ex-Dons defender Declan Gallagher, which meant he was suspended today.

Former County captain Marcus Fraser returned to the fold to take his place at the back.

County manager Malky Mackay made three changes from the side which went down to two late goals against champions Celtic a week ago.

Right-back Connor Randall suffered a broken bone in his leg in that match, which has sidelined him for a period of several months, with striker William Akio also out following a knee operation.

He was replaced by ex-Middlesbrough player Callum Johnson for his first league start.

Owura Edwards and Josh Sims were also handed starts, with Jordan Tillson and Ben Paton dropping to the bench, with club captain Keith Watson also added to the squad.

County had made four winless trips to New St Mirren Park since a Liam Boyce hat-trick sunk the Saints in a 3-0 victory.

Last season, the sides met three times, with the Highlanders finishing in sixth position, three places higher than the Buddies.

It was level-pegging, with one win apiece with a draw thrown in for good measure, so another close contest was expected.

Buddies had best of play in first half

The mist gave way to the baking sunshine in Paisley, adding to the occasion, with the pitch in immaculate condition.

St Mirren were on the front foot from the off and Greg Kiltie was brought down by Jack Baldwin early on, earning the visiting defender a yellow card from referee Grant Irvine.

Midfielder Ryan Strain then left fly from distance, although was several feet off target with his effort.

It was competitive too, with Saints’ Jonah Ayunga and County’s Alex Iacovitti going nose-to-nose before exchanging a few words of warning perhaps to one another.

Ayunga was then ever so close to opening the scoring when he unleashed a low drive which bounced off the left post, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. The chance was created after Keanu Baccus won the ball in midfield and moved it on with pace.

While Sims was receiving treatment on the pitch on 20 minutes, the players took the welcome chance of an unscheduled water break.

A misplaced pass by left-back Ben Purrington summed up how County were not in the running as an attacking force as the clocked ticked towards half an hour of play.

That changed a few minutes later when Edwards burst down the left, out-paced Fraser, fed the ball to Dominic Samuel, whose effort was pushed wide by defender Charles Dunne.

Nothing came from the corner earned, but it was a sharp reminder than County have attacking ability too.

The visitors had one more opportunity before the break when Sims crossed from the right and Edwards sliced his shot, although the ball did appear to strike his arm.

St Mirren had time for one final warning in the first half as Baccus tore in on goal, but guided his shot over Laidlaw’s crossbar.

Saints march ahead thanks to Tait

Mackay made two changes at the start of the second half with Purrington and Samuel replaced by George Harmon and Jordan White.

However, just five minutes after the restart, the Paisley side were in front when Ayunga lined up Tait and he curled a beauty of a shot from the edge of the box out of Laidlaw’s reach. It was a goal of top quality.

50' Goal for St Mirren. A belter from Tait. [1-0]#Staggies 🦌 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 13, 2022

County were almost level on 62 minutes when a pin-point cross from Johnson was met by Edwards, but his header came off the post and out of play. It was a fresh warning for the hosts.

Another water-break was permitted and it came at a point where the Staggies were knocking on the door.

Sub Kazeem Oliagbe came closest to getting the Staggies on the scoresheet when his low effort was pushed away by Carson late on.

However, Saints could not find a way through for a second, nor County to snatch a point and the happy hosts celebrated their first Premiership win of the season.

Next Saturday, County welcome Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to the Global Energy Stadium, while St Mirren head to Dundee United.

ST MIRREN (3-5-2) – Carson 6, Tait 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ayunga 7 (Greive 90), Main 6 (Brophy 69), Kiltie 6 (O’Hara 69), Erhahon 6 (Flynn 87), Baccus 7, Dunne 6, Fraser 6, Strain 6. Subs not used – Urminsky (GK), Henderson, Olusanya, Offord, Kenny.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6, Purrington 6 (Harmon 46), Cancola 6 (Dhanda 77), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6, Callachan 6, Samuel 6 (White 46), Sims 6 (Paton 86), Johnson 6, Hiwula 6 (Olaigbe 59). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Loturi, Watson, Tillson.

Referee – Grant Irvine.

Attendance – 4557.

Man of the match – Jonah Ayunga.