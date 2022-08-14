Boss Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed to take greater risks in league loss at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay felt his Ross County side needed to be braver in pursuit of goals as they slipped to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies lost their third game of the new campaign, leaving them at the foot of the table after losses against champions Celtic and last year’s third-placed finishers Hearts.

They travelled with confidence to Paisley, but lacked any signs of the sharpness which they displayed when they largely coasted through their Premier Sport Cup group.

Positive signs existed against the Jambos and the Hoops, but only in flashes did County show any signs of really cashing in on good play here.

In fairness, there have been 10 new arrivals in the close season, four of whom started, with another three coming on as substitutes. They are finding their feet in the Scottish Premiership and still gelling as a side.

The magical moment for Buddies fans arrived five minutes into the second half when a superb swerving 20-yarder from Richard Tait sealed the win to move the hosts on to their first three points of the campaign.

Trying to create perfect County goal

County manager Mackay felt his players should have taken greater risks in order to make the best of their play.

He said: “What we sometimes have to realise is that the perfect ball isn’t going to always sit up for you.

“Sometimes, you take a shot and deflection takes it in. We can maybe gamble a wee bit more.

“That was especially the case in the second half when (right-back) Callum Johnson sent in five or six good crosses and we didn’t gamble enough.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board on Monday and Tuesday and look at that.”

Full-back Johnson came into the Staggies’ team for his first league start since joining in the summer from Fleetwood Town.

He replaced Connor Randall, who has been sidelined with a broken bone in his leg.

The other changes for County were Owura Edwards and Josh Sims coming in for Jordan Tillson and Ben Paton, who began the day on the bench.

St Mirren’s sole change was enforced, with ex-County captain Marcus Fraser coming in for Declan Gallacher, who was sent off in their 4-1 loss at Aberdeen.

Water breaks were a welcome relief

It was a baking day in Paisley, as it was throughout most of the country on Saturday afternoon.

Credit to referee Grant Irvine for allowing well-timed water-breaks for the players, one in each half.

Certainly, St Mirren showed far less signs of feeling the heat from the early stages and impressive midfielder Ryan Strain had a pop from distance, although he was several feet off the mark.

Forward Jonah Ayunga, a summer signing from Morecambe, was lively all afternoon and he smashed a low drive off the post after Keanu Baccus won possession in midfield.

In a rare first half attack for the Staggies, Owura Edwards darted down the left flank, beating Fraser all the way. He lined up Dominic Samuel for a chance, but he was denied by defender Charles Dunne.

The Buddies had the last chance of the first half though as Baccus burst through on goal, but his effort had too much height to test goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Early breakthrough in second half

Mackay made a double interval switch, with George Harmon taking the place of Ben Purrington at left-back and striker Jordan White taking Samuel’s spot.

They had little time to make an impact though before the winner arrived.

Ayunga won the ball at the edge of the box and sent it out to Tait. The former Motherwell man took one glance then guided a beautiful high shot past Laidlaw into the net.

It was a cruel blow in terms of the timing, but County held firm and ensured there was to be no further damage.

Just after the hour mark, they almost drew level when a sweeping delivery from Johnson was met by Edwards, but his header came back off the post, to the hosts’ relief.

Substitute Kazeem Oliagbe also went close for County, but his low drive was saved by St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was watching on from the stand, with his team heading to Dingwall on Saturday.

The former Aberdeen boss will know only too well that County will likely be much-improved on the back of this off-day at New St Mirren Park.

ST MIRREN (3-5-2) – Carson 6, Tait 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ayunga 7 (Greive 90), Main 6 (Brophy 69), Kiltie 6 (O’Hara 69), Erhahon 6 (Flynn 87), Baccus 7, Dunne 6, Fraser 6, Strain 6. Subs not used – Urminsky (GK), Henderson, Olusanya, Offord, Kenny.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6, Purrington 6 (Harmon 46), Cancola 6 (Dhanda 77), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6, Callachan 6, Samuel 6 (White 46), Sims 6 (Paton 86), Johnson 6, Hiwula 6 (Olaigbe 59). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Loturi, Watson, Tillson.

Referee – Grant Irvine.

Attendance – 4557.

Man of the match – Jonah Ayunga.