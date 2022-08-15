Midfielder David Cancola determined to drive Ross County up table after tough loss in Paisley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Midfielder David Cancola determined to drive Ross County up table after tough loss in Paisley

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 6:45 am
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.

David Cancola insists Ross County won’t hit the panic button after three defeats to start their Premiership season.

However, the midfielder admits the side will have to raise their standards to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s below-par show in their 1-0 loss at St Mirren in which they registered just one shot on target.

County – who are bedding in 10 summer signings – finished sixth last year, which came after a 10-match winless start to their season as then new-manager Malky Mackay was overseeing an overhaul.

So, after just 270 minutes of league action, there’s no need to be overly concerned – especially as their first two fixtures were a 2-1 loss at Hearts and late 3-1 home reversal against champions Celtic last week.

David Cancola, right, with Ross Callachan after the Premier Sports Cup shoot-out win at Buckie Thistle last month.

Austrian playmaker Cancola cannot wait to get back on the pitch and right wrongs against visitors Kilmarnock this Saturday.

He said: “We are only three games into the season and we take it game by game.

“Every game is worth three points, but we have to make sure we leave it all on the park next weekend.

“We have to try to get three points and get the season up and running.

“We had a slow start last season and ended up in the top six.

“But we have to improve and we know that, however there’s no reason to panic.

“It is a tough league, but we are confident we will get the points we need.”

Video playback will sharpen side up

There was deserved praise for the way County played against last year’s third-placed finishers Hearts and against Celtic.

However, Cancola insists a match in Paisley should have been one they were capable of winning.

He said: “We have had plaudits and we did do well against Hearts and Celtic but we still got no points.

“They are different games to the likes of St Mirren away. These are the games we have to win to reach our goals this season.

David Cancola will be aiming to help County sink Kilmarnock this weekend.

“We will look at it when we review the video, hopefully learn our lessons and do better next time.

“It’s not new to us, we knew what it would be like coming into the game and that’s why it is so disappointing for us.

“We have to make sure next week we win the 50-50s and play our own game.”

Battling Buddies too hot to handle

Cancola believes the Staggies didn’t match their battling hosts and paid the price, with Richard Tait crashing home the only goal just after the break in a game played under searing sunshine.

“From the start to the end, it felt like they were winning the second balls and the battle.

“We knew we had to go there and face that type of game as St Mirren play that way at times. We didn’t handle that.

“It was still a tight game and if it had finished 0-0 or 1-1 then I don’t think anyone could have complained.

“But we know we have to do better. You have to be up for the battle and we are going to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]