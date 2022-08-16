Malky Mackay thinks summer signings shaping up well as Ross County target first Premiership points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay thinks summer signings shaping up well as Ross County target first Premiership points

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s summer arrivals are buying into the way he wants his side to play at Scottish football’s top table.

Saturday was an off-day as the Staggies slipped to a 1-0 league loss at St Mirren and all the focus is now on trying to secure the first win of the season when Kilmarnock come calling.

Killie will arrive in Dingwall with a point to prove after their 5-0 home defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

County had a closer contest against the Hoops the week before as two late goals secured the champions a 3-1 win.

That followed an encouraging opening day Staggies performance in a 2-1 loss at Hearts, with County determined to sink Killie – last season’s Championship winners – to get off the foot of the table.

With 10 new faces bedding in at the club, manager Mackay explained his squad are determined to follow on from the success of last season when a sticky start to the season ended with a sparkling sixth-placed Premiership finish.

He said: “Initially, there was that need for an understanding of what I want as an identity for the football club.

“We’ve got a core group of players now who understand the structure, albeit the huge influx this summer has meant us laying that down again.

Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.

“But we have a group there who are already doing that, so it is easy for others coming in to follow that.

“There is an understanding of how I want to play and, now, it is all about dialing that up and looking at finer detail – being more intricate and trying to improve the quality if what we did last year.

“I don’t want to stand still here or go backwards, I want to push everything at the club forward so we have a group here that continues to challenge everyone in the league, like we did recently against the champions.”

Clean sheet could spark league rise

Full-back Callum Johnson, meanwhile, made his first league start of the season at the weekend.

The former Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Fleetwood defender slotted into the right-back berth in place of Connor Randall, who is sidelined with a broken bone in his leg.

The 25-year-old is confident when the Staggies earn their first win they can kick on and build upon it.

Johnson said: “Momentum is massive in football. Once you get the first win, or even a first clean sheet, you can build upon that.

Ross County’s Callum Johnson.

“I’ve learned in my career that positive results can snowball. You can sometimes go into games and not even play well, yet still win. Hopefully that will come soon for us.

“You go through sticky spells as a side in your career, but the form can turn from a 1-0 win or from a solid performance, or a clean sheet – it doesn’t always have to be pretty.

“We’d take a 1-0 win. Momentum is massive and, once you get a couple of wins in a row, the confidence builds.”

