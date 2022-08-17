ANALYSIS: A breakdown of Ross County’s attacking threat in their search for first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: A breakdown of Ross County’s attacking threat in their search for first league win

By Andy Skinner
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Owura Edwards.
Owura Edwards.

Ross County will be hopeful of securing their first points of the Premiership season when they host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Staggies are aiming to ignite their campaign, having opened with three losses so far.

Although they received plaudits for their displays in their difficult two opening fixtures against Hearts and Celtic, Saturday’s 1-0 away loss to St Mirren came as a big disappointment.

They have netted two goals from their opening three matches, with Jordan White’s consolation in the 2-1 loss to Hearts followed by an Alex Iacovitti header from a corner in the defeat to Celtic.

We take a look at where the Staggies’ goals are most likely to come from in the months ahead, based on what we have seen over the last three weeks.

Edwards a key creative outlet for County

One man who has undoubtedly caught the eye in the opening weeks of the season is Owura Edwards.

Owura Edwards in action for Ross County against Hearts.

The on-loan Bristol City winger has a rapid turn of pace and has offered a strong indication he will be a dangerous outlet for the Staggies this season.

The five chances Edwards has created so far this term ranks him significantly higher than any of his County team-mates.

Ross County’s chances created table for 2022-23, as of August 16, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

Among those is an assist, with his corner setting up Iacovitti’s goal in the eventual loss against the Hoops. He also has the highest tally of expected assists.

For expected goals, Edwards is ranked third in Ross County’s standings with an xG rating of 0.28.

He has recorded three shots, one of them on target, while he has also hit the woodwork on the other two occasions.

Ross County’s xG stats in 2022-23, as of August 16, 2022. Picture shows; Ross County’s xG stats in 2022-23, as of August 16, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

As outlined above, it is Josh Sims who has County’s highest xG with 0.85.

Josh Sims in action for Ross County.

That appears largely down to his chance on the opening day against the Jambos, when he was unable to turn home the rebound after Dominic Samuel had hit the post with a header.

As shown in the graphic below, that opportunity has had a higher xG than any other County chance this term – even the Staggies’ two goals.

A graphic showing Ross County’s xG stats in 2022-23, as of August 16, 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

Jordan White also features highly among the xG stats, sitting second behind Sims with a rating of 0.33.

Forward White has also netted one goal from only two shots at goal, from three substitute appearances so far.

County will be intent on finding more dangerous areas

As the xG graphic above shows, however, the Staggies across the board have a low xG of 0.1 per shot.

The high standard of opposition they faced in their opening two matches in particular must clearly be taken into consideration.

Malky Mackay.

Nevertheless, Malky Mackay will be eager to see his side get into some more dangerous shooting positions when Killie make the trip north this weekend.

In the wake of his side’s defeat in Paisley, Mackay urged his side to “gamble” more often in pursuit of better goalscoring opportunities.

While the players Mackay has selected from the start have shown promise in the early matches, the Staggies boss has the luxury of options to pick from should he wish to freshen things up.

Yan Dhanda.

Yan Dhanda has yet to start a league match, but has already completed 17 passes which have ended in the final third- and in only two substitute appearances totalling 39 minutes.

Kazeem Olaigbe has also looked lively off the bench, forcing a fine reflex save from Buddies goalkeeper Trevor Carson during the latter stages of Saturday’s match.

