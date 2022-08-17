Malky Mackay says trust within Ross County squad will ensure no panic following opening three defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says trust within Ross County squad will ensure no panic following opening three defeats

By Andy Skinner
August 17, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:01 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists his seasoned campaigners will ensure there is no panic following the Staggies’ opening three Premiership losses.

County are the only team in the league yet to register a point, having fallen to defeats against Hearts, Celtic and St Mirren.

The Dingwall outfit will aim to get off the mark for the campaign when they host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Mackay has overseen a big transition, with 10 players having joined the Staggies during the course of the summer.

The County boss says the core of players who remain from last term have a vital role in applying the trust in his process, as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Ross County striker Jordan White reflects on the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren at the final whistle.

Mackay said: “I’m delighted the guys that I had from last season are still here.

“There’s a calmness to the group, there’s no overreacting after three games, but also after one performance.

“We can look at the first two and how we played, and I’m glad there is a backbone to the team now that I didn’t have a year ago.

“I know what they give me, and that adds a little bit of reliability to the group.

“Then we bed the new guys in around about that.”

County boss craves long-term stability

While the process of embedding the new arrivals into his squad is already well underway, Mackay hopes the rewards will be felt for many years to come.

He added: “That is the basis of everything we believe in at the club. They are already fundamental to that, they are ingrained in it and they have been at it for a year now with me.

“That’s the good bit. We’ve just got to make sure the new recruits gel into that, and they click.

Victor Loturi (right) and Jordy Hiwula were among Ross County’s summer signings.

“That’s the thing we’ve got to try and do as quickly as possible. Hopefully, as I’ve said before, in a year’s time, it’s really one or two people we are looking at and the rest are one or two years into a group.

“To change 14 in year one, and 10 in year two, you can’t keep doing that every year if you want a bit of stability at a football club.

“We’ve got a group that are mostly under contract and hopefully will be here next year, a further on with more experience of the way of working.”

Staggies intend on getting back on track

While Mackay felt his side fell below standard in their 1-0 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday he is in no mood to dwell on it, with a focus on quickly getting back on track against Killie this weekend.

He added: “Obviously I’ve been doing this a long time, so I’ve been through it a lot of times unfortunately.

“You’ve obviously got to talk about it – you don’t sweep things under the carpet – but then it’s about making sure you get back out there.

“That’s the way you get back to performing, get back out there and keep practicing so that the players can build their confidence up every day.”

