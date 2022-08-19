Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes has lived up to managerial potential he saw on UEFA Pro Licence course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes has lived up to managerial potential he saw on UEFA Pro Licence course

By Andy Skinner
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 6:45 am
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay left his UEFA Pro Licence convinced Derek McInnes would become a managerial success.

It therefore comes as no surprise to Mackay that his Kilmarnock counterpart has built such a strong standing in the dugout.

Mackay came up against McInnes several times as a player on both sides of the border, during his spells with Queen’s Park, Celtic and Norwich City.

During those periods, McInnes had stints with Morton, Rangers and West Brom respectively.

The pair will face each other in the dugout for the first time, when Killie make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

Mackay has seen McInnes in action at close quarters however, having both completed their Pro Licence on the same course numerous years ago.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

The Staggies boss says he instantly saw big managerial potential in McInnes, who had a successful eight-year stint with Aberdeen prior to taking the Killie job in January.

Mackay said: “We played a few times against each other, and we were on our Pro Licence together for two years as well.

“We have known each other a long time. Even back then, when we were on our Pro Licence, he was one of the ones on my course I thought ‘you could be a manager.’

“He clearly did a terrific job over a number of years at Aberdeen.

Derek McInnes won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014.

“I think it’s a good decision by Kilmarnock. It has shown over a period of time that Derek is an old-fashioned manager – and I don’t say that in any thinking towards football.

“By that I mean he goes into a club and he knows how to build it.

“You can clearly see over a period of years, Stewart Milne said ‘there you go’ and you can see how well that club was structured during his period there.

“It looks as though Billy Bowie is going to allow him to do the same down there. You’ve got someone that understands the whole area of the first team, development, sports science and medicine, the talent ID and performance analysis.

“There’s a tendency that some clubs move away from that, and move towards head coaches, with all areas of the club independently feeding into a technical board.

“He just gets how to run the whole football side of the club.”

Killie taking little time to settle back into top-flight

McInnes led Killie back to the Premiership at the first time of asking, after the Ayrshire side had suffered relegation the previous season.

Killie have taken a point from their opening three matches, with their last two defeats coming against Rangers and Celtic.

Mackay feels Killie are a newly-promoted club only by name, with the Rugby Park side having spent 28 years in the top-flight before suffering the drop.

Mackay added: “I’m expecting nothing other than a really tough game.

“You can dispel their game last weekend. I was there, I went down to Kilmarnock to have a look at their team against Celtic.

“That was always going to be a tough one for them, but they’ve got a really good manager.

“He’s gone to Kilmarnock and immediately got them promoted again.

“In all respects, they look like a Premiership club. You can see that with the stadium, their attendance, the atmosphere, and the way the club is run.

“I know Billy Bowie and what he’s trying to do, and Derek is trying to make them tough and organised, so I know that’s what’s coming up to face us.

“They’re a team that have regularly been in the Premiership, so why should they not have the same ambition as the likes of Motherwell, Dundee United and ourselves from last year?”

