Malky Mackay outlines pathway for Ross County youngsters to become first team regulars in ‘two to three years’

By Andy Skinner
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay says the loan system is key in the pathway towards numerous Ross County youngsters becoming first-team regulars.

The Staggies have farmed out a number of their youth products in order to get them experience of senior football.

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon and forward Matthew Wright have made the switch to League One side Montrose.

Both players were handed starts on Saturday, as the Gable Endies defeated Clyde 2-1 at Links Park.

Ryan MacLeman and Connall Ewan have joined Forres Mechanics, while goalkeeper Logan Ross is with Lossiemouth for a second successive season.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.

Mackay says the batch of young talent has been loaned out as part of a plan to make them ready to be serious first-team options in up to three years’ time.

He said: “It’s good that we have got this wee group here that will now take two or three years – but unless something crazy happens they will end up with a real good chance of playing for our first team.

“That will be over a period of time. We need to just bed them in, with two or three loan moves over the next couple of years.

“We will keep training them and keep putting good habits into them, and there’s a great chance of us having a really good group coming through into our first team.

“It’s important we keep bringing through our own.”

Youngsters gaining valuable experience against senior players

In their spell at Montrose, 19-year-olds Wright and Mackinnon are gaining their first sustained period of senior football at SPFL level.

It follows their successful six-month stint with Brora Rangers last season.

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season.

Mackay hopes 18-year-olds MacLeman and Ross can follow in their footsteps by thriving in the Highland League.

The County manager has been particularly impressed with the way 16-year-old Ewan has handled his first taste of senior football with the Can-Cans.

Mackay added: “I’m so impressed with the maturity of Connall. It’s why I decided to put him straight out on loan, because I know he can handle it. He has come into first team training.

“He was one we were looking at, whether we bring him into full-time yet or give him another year with the under-18s.

“It has been a great decision, because he has come and immediately got up to speed with men’s training.

“He is a very respectful young man.

“We played Forres out there and they immediately asked for him, and we wanted to put him out there to get as much Highland League action as possible. It’s the start of his journey.

“Ryan went out last year and didn’t really play much, but he has been with us for a year as the baby of the group.

“He’s now a year into being around and about a first-team squad, but he needed to go out and play. He is starting for Forres as well, and he’s a lovely talent.

“Logan is at Lossiemouth again, which is good for him as well.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County
Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County

“It’s great grounding for these young ones, who could still be playing under-18s football or development football.

“They are not, they are playing against men. It’s terrific experience for them.

“Adam and Matthew have done that – for them to jump League Two and go into League One is a nice track for them at the moment.

“Adam played the full game for Montrose the last two weekends. He has clearly gone down there and shown something the manager sees he wants in his team.”

Smith’s Scotland under-17s involvement shows promise of next crop of youngsters

Ewan was among four players to sign two-year full-time apprenticeships in the summer, along with Dylan Smith, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten.

Left to right – Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod, George Robesten.

Mackay revealed Smith has already been involved in a Scotland under-17s training camp, with the Staggies boss keen to keep him at Dingwall for the time being ahead of a possible loan move after the turn of the year.

He added: “I’m also delighted for young Dylan Smith, because he got called up to the Scotland under-17s squad last week, and went to a training camp at Oriam.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him, but I want to keep him in with us. He’s even younger – he was 15 up until two months ago, so he has just crept in.

“We will keep him in with us for six months or so, but he’s another one I have got a lot of hopes for.”

